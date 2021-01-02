7 charged in New Year’s Eve vandalism of Philly federal building

PHILADELPHIA — Seven people were arrested on New Year’s Eve in Philadelphia in connection with what police said were large unruly crowds that engaged in vandalism at a federal building.

The Inquirer reported about the mayhem on the 900 block of Market Street, which police said involved someone throwing a brick through a window of the Robert Nix Federal Building just before 9 p.m. Thursday and, shortly after, a large group of people breaking windows and spray-painting the building.

According to police, the following were arrested in connection with the first incident and charged with criminal mischief and related offenses: Adam McVicker, 25, of Coatesville; Dustin Callahan, 24, of Farmingdale, N.J.; Allison Donohue, 23, of Wallingford; and Josey Augustine, 31, of Royersford.

In connection with the second incident, officers stopped three individuals who had spray paint on their clothes, markers in their possession and other suspicious materials, police said.

Charged with attempted arson, risking catastrophe, having an incendiary device, conspiracy and related offenses were: Jacob Robotin, 25, of Willow Grove; Sydney Miller, 22, of Philadelphia; and Meredith Tooker, 26, no residence given.