Nancy Bush Ellis, sister of ex-President George H.W. Bush, dies at 94 from COVID complications

Nancy Bush Ellis, the sister of former President George H.W. Bush, has died from COVID-19 complications. She was 94.

“We are sad to share that President Bush’s beloved sister, Nancy Bush Ellis, has passed away,” the George & Barbara Bush Foundation announced. “Our condolences and prayers are with the Ellis and Bush families as we remember a remarkable woman who brought joy and light to the world.”

Alexander Ellis III, her son, told the New York Times that Bush Ellis died at an assisted living center in Concord, Massachusetts, of COVID-19-related complications. She had been hospitalized in December with a fever, Alexander Ellis said.

Ellis Bush was fairly politically active herself. An environmentalist who donated to several progressive causes and organizations, she also eventually campaigned multiple times for her brother and nephews, George W. Bush and Jeb Bush. She particularly focused on campaigning internationally to encourage Americans living abroad to register to vote absentee.