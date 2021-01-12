Biden’s pup to be first shelter dog in White House. So Major gets his own inauguration

FILE - This Nov. 16, 2018, photo, file provided by the Delaware Humane Association shows Joe Biden and his newly-adopted German shepherd Major, in Wilmington, Delaware.(Stephanie Carter/Delaware Humane Association via AP) AP

A rescue dog is coming to the White House — and an animal shelter is celebrating the historic arrival with an inauguration of its own.

President-elect Joe Biden’s pup Major is getting a virtual celebration this weekend as he prepares to settle into his new home in Washington, D.C., the Delaware Humane Association said.

Major, a German shepherd, was adopted from the animal rescue center in 2018, the Wilmington-based organization wrote on Facebook.

This year, Major will make history as the first shelter dog to live at the White House. Lyndon B. Johnson’s pup Yuki is believed to have been rescued from a Texas gas station in 1966, McClatchy News previously reported.

The Delaware Humane Association said it’s marking the latest milestone in presidential pet history with an “indoguration” ceremony.

The shelter is teaming up with Pumpkin Pet Insurance for the virtual party, which is set to kick off at 3 p.m. eastern time on Sunday. Those who want to celebrate Major must donate at least $10 to the shelter, according to officials.

The event is scheduled days before Biden is set to be sworn into office on Jan. 20.

Major is one of two dogs that will call 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. home when Biden becomes president. Champ, also a German shepherd, was adopted when Biden served as vice president under Barack Obama in 2008, McClatchy News reported.