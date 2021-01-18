17-year-old boy fatally shot is among the more than 20 weekend shooting victims in Chicago; 3 other fatalities reported since Friday

CHICAGO – A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed late Sunday in Belmont Central, according to Chicago police, one of more than 20 people shot in the city during the long holiday weekend as of Monday morning.

The teenager was standing on a sidewalk in the 5900 block of West Fullerton Avenue about 6:15 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up near him and two people exited the vehicle, drew their weapons and repeatedly shot at the teen, striking him multiple times, according to a statement from police.

Joaquin Lobato-Lopez, 17, died at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to information from the medical examiner’s office.

Officials earlier misidentified the teen as being 14.

Hours after Lobato-Lopez was shot, about 11 p.m., a 26-year-old woman also was shot to death on the West Side, according to police.

The woman, whose name was not released by the medical examiner’s office early Monday, was driving in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue in East Garfield Park when she came upon a stoplight. As she waited for the light to change, an “individual in another car pulled alongside and fired shots, striking her twice in the head,” according to police.

Authorities said there was no available description of the car or the gunman.

By Sunday night there had been 21 people shot in the city during the weekend, four of whom died as a result of their injuries, according to a preliminary count beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, based on information provided by Chicago police.