Bullet shoots through bedroom TV and kills man watching with wife, Texas sheriff says

A Texas man was killed in an accidental shooting while watching TV with his wife when a friend fired a gun he believed was unloaded, Harris County sheriff says. Photo from Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter.

A Texas man was watching TV in bed with his wife when a bullet shot through the set and killed him, authorities say.

At first, Gerald Peavy’s wife believed a drive-by shooter fired the fatal bullet Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies and emergency medical rushed to the couple’s home in a Harris County subdivision and declared Peavy, 48, dead.

An investigation revealed the deadly gunshot was actually fired from within the home, authorities say.

HCSO crime scene and homicide on scene of a shooting at 2219 Laurel Creek Dr. An adult man was shot and succumbed to his injuries. The scene is active and details scarce. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSO_D1Patrol @HCSO_LECommand @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/OZ0949mHRh — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) January 27, 2021

A 50-year-old man visiting the family told investigators he discovered the gun inside the house after others went to bed, authorities say. Believing the gun was unloaded, he pulled the trigger, authorities say.

The bullet traveled from a den into the couple’s bedroom and through the TV, authorities say.

Peavy’s daughter, who also believed it was a drive-by shooting, called 911 after seeing a bullet hole in the wall, KTRK reported.

“The projectile penetrated the sheet rock wall from the living room, entered the bedroom, went through the bedroom television, and struck the homeowner while he was lying in bed,” Sgt. Ben Beall told the news outlet.

The case will be presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and the 50-year-old man could be charged with manslaughter, authorities say.