31-year-old CEO of Bumble joins list of rare female billionaires. How many are there?

Whitney Wolfe Herd was 25 when she started the female-focused dating app Bumble in 2014 after an acrimonious exit from Tinder, a company she co-founded.

Seven years later, Bumble went public — and made Wolfe Herd a billionaire.

Bumble Inc. was traded publicly for the first time Thursday after raising $2.2 billion, pricing its shares at $43 during an initial public offering, Barron’s reported.

The deal values Wolfe Herd’s stake in the company at more than $900 million, raising her fortune above $1 billion and adding her to the short list of self-made female billionaires, Bloomberg Wealth reported.

Her net worth was previously valued at $575 million, according to Forbes.

Wolfe Herd, now 31, is also one of the youngest women to take a company public in an IPO, CNBC reported.

“It’s not just me, I built this with a wide team ... but I think everyone can be here if they stay true to what they’re trying to achieve,” Wolfe Herd told CNN in an interview Thursday. “It is time there are more women in positions of leadership, on boards, receiving capital and funding.”

70% of board is women



-Youngest female CEO to go public



-Self-made billionaire



-70% of board is women https://t.co/EsQTA9LCwn — Shardul (@shardulgo) February 11, 2021

Wolfe Herd sued Tinder — where she dated fellow co-founder Justin Mateen — for discrimination and sexual harassment after leaving the company, Business Insider reported. The case was later settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

But her experience there laid the groundwork for Bumble, based in Austin, Texas, that requires women to make the first move and encourages female empowerment, according to the company’s website.

“On Bumble, everyone is held accountable for their actions,” Wolfe Herd told the Female Founders Fund in 2019. “We’ve banned shirtless bathroom mirror selfies, gun photos, hate speech, and we have a zero tolerance policy for any form of harassment or abuse. We’ve built Bumble with kindness, accountability, equality and respect in mind.”

She now joins a select group of self-made women with a net worth valued at more than $1 billion.

The number of women on that list varies. There were 234 women on the Forbes list of World Billionaires in 2020, the richest of whom included Alice Walton, heiress to Walmart, and Mackenzie Bezos, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Sixty-seven of those women were considered self-made, according to Forbes. They include Oprah Winfrey (No. 9 at $2.6 billion), co-founder of Little Caesars Marian Ilitch (No. 5 at $4.1 billion) and Diane Hendricks, co-founder and chairperson of the roofing, siding and window wholesale distributor ABC Supply (No. 1 at $8 billion).

Kylie Jenner was previously dubbed the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes, a title that’s since been revoked.

Hurun Report, a research and investment business known for ranking the wealthiest people in China, lists at least 100 women as self-made female billionaires with a combined wealth of $262 billion — the majority of whom are from China, Barron’s reported.

That’s in line with the findings from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which determined “self-made women — mostly from Asia — account for less than 5% of the world’s 500 biggest fortunes,” Bloomberg reported. Self-made men, by comparison, make up about two-thirds of the wealth index.