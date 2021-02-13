AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on children, teens

The University of Oxford announced Saturday that it’s launching trials for its COVID-19 vaccine involving children and teenagers for the first time.

The study seeks to assess effectiveness and safety of its coronavirus shot — which was developed in partnership with the British–Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca — in younger people.

Around 300 volunteers, between the ages of 6 and 17, are set to participate in the study, which is scheduled to begin later this month.

The two-dose Oxford vaccine has some clear advantages over its competitors that makes it easier to use.

Unlike the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines, for example, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine can be stored at fridge temperature, thus facilitating global distribution.

It’s also much cheaper than the two.

According to the BBC, researchers are recruiting volunteers who live near one of the four study sites: the University of Oxford, St. George’s University Hospital, London, University Hospital Southampton and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

Up to 240 participants will receive the vaccine. The remainder will receive a meningitis shot as the control group.

Andrew Pollard, a chief investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial, and a professor of pediatric infection and immunity, said that while most children are unlikely to become unwell with the virus, it’s important to assess how younger people react to the shots, as some might benefit from vaccination.

“In children, the evidence is now clear that COVID-19 is associated with a considerably lower burden of morbidity and mortality compared to that seen in the elderly,” The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health said in a statement, the BBC reported.

“The role of children in transmission, once they have acquired the infection, is unclear, although there is no clear evidence that they are any more infectious than adults,” the statement added.

According to Reuters, AstraZeneca has a target to produce 3 billion doses this year — and 200 million doses per month by April.

———