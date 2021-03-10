Exquisite Texas palace featuring two-story atrium lists for $34 million. Look inside

The stunning architectural masterpiece was owned by Gerald Hines, a visionary developer who is responsible for some of Houston’s most known landmarks, including much of the downtown skyline. Screen grab from Realtor.com

The prestigious estate owned by visual developer Gerald Hines has hit the market in Houston for $34.5 million, according to the listing on Realtor.com.

Hines, “who who brought architectural excellence, superior engineering and peerless integrity to international real estate development,” was the founder and chairman of the international real estate firm — known simply as Hines — and was well-known in the Houston area, the Hines website reported.

Hines died in August of 2020, but one lucky buyer has a chance to own his historic 17,000 square-foot masterpiece estate, dubbed “Adagio,” which features “Italian-style villa influences evocative of his holidays in Tuscany,” Houston Culture Map described.

The palace, which was completed in the early 1990s, rests on 4.5 acres in Homewoods on Lazy Lane.

“Four to five bedrooms in the main villa with an adjoining guest apartment and efficiency, as well as separate caretakers residence,” the listing describes. “The interior finishes and quality materials are exceptional. Grand entertaining spaces both indoor and out, regulation size tennis court and two story garden atrium with pool and fountains.”

The name Adagio translates from Italian to “at a slow tempo.,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

