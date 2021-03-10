DeSantis issues order canceling COVID-19 fines for ‘unprecedented’ local government restrictions

An executive order filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday evening waives all fines issued to people and businesses found violating local governments’ COVID-19 restrictions.

The order cancels local fines imposed between March 1, 2020, and March 10, 2021, but does not apply to those owed for violating state orders. It also does not apply to fines issued to hospitals, assisted living facilities or health care providers for similar violations.

The text of the order states it was issued in response to “unprecedented” restrictions on individuals and businesses issued by local governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis previously suspended the collection of fines against individuals in late September, at the same time he removed statewide restrictions on capacity in bars and restaurants.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings opted to resume fining businesses in early December, reasoning it was legal to do so because DeSantis had not explicitly prohibited it in his September order. Records show about 20 fines have been issued to local businesses.

DeSantis’ Wednesday order appears to waive those fines.

The state’s Board of Executive Clemency approved DeSantis’ proposal to remit the fines Wednesday, the same day both parties agreed to the automatic restoration of civil rights for people with felony convictions.

DeSantis held a press conference in Sumterville Wednesday and addressed the planned expansion of Florida’s vaccination efforts to people 60 and older starting March 15. He said he expects the total number of Floridians vaccinated to reach 3 million by the end of this week.

Staff writer Jeff Weiner contributed to this report.