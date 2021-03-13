Queens and Manhattan borough presidents call on Cuomo to resign over sex harassment accusations

NEW YORK — The borough presidents of Queens and Manhattan Saturday issued a joint call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign over sexual harassment allegations.

Donovan Richards of Queens and Gale Brewer of Manhattan joined the growing chorus of calls for the embattled chief executive to step down.

“We need a leader in which all New Yorkers have confidence,” Richards tweeted.

The beleaguered Cuomo has been hit in recent days by at least seven claims of sexual harassment or abuse by women, including some former staffers.

He faces an impeachment inquiry by the state legislature and an independent probe overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James.

The state’s two U.S. senators and most prominent lawmakers have already called on Cuomo to resign, along with top mayoral candidates like Andrew Yang and Eric Adams, who is also Brooklyn borough president.

The flood of accusations and calls to quit has left the most powerful man in state government hanging by a political thread.

Cuomo insists that he will not step down and is pleading with New Yorkers to keep an open mind until the probes are complete.

He attended a COVID-19 vaccination event in Albany Saturday, seeking to distract attention from the scandal to the fight against coronavirus, which had led to his being lionized as one of America’s most admired leaders as the pandemic unfolded.