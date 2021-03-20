Recall: Bed frames sold by Mattress Firm and others ‘can result in serious injury or death’

A sleep usually doesn’t involve the bed collapsing. That’s why Global Home Imports recalled 82,000 HR Platform bed frames sold under the Bed Tech brand.

The exact problem, as stated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission alert: “The HR platform frame can collapse, posing a crush hazard that can result in severe injury or death.”

And Global knows of 100 collapses happening, but claims no injuries have occurred.

HR Platform Bed Frame U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This covers models HR33, HR33XL, HR46, HR50, HR60 and HR66 (the “HR” stands for “High Rise”) in sizes twin, twin xl, full, queen, king and Cal King. Each has a 14-digit serial number that starts with “HR.” They were sold from April of last year through January of this year at various furniture stores, including Mattress Firm and American Furniture Warehouse.

The company is offering only to ship a repair kit with metal clips to strengthen the frame. But, if a customer presses for a refund, that’ll likely come. Contact Global by email at recall@bedtech.com, by phone at 888-550-4371, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time or through the Bed Tech website, where the clips can be ordered.