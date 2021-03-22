Man gets stuck in stranger’s chimney — then charged with murder, Arkansas police say

Elliot Stewart was arrested and charged with murder after getting stuck in a Forrest City chimney, police say. Screengrab: KARK

A man in Arkansas was arrested Friday after getting stuck in a stranger’s chimney, officials say.

Police said they arrived at a home in Forrest City after receiving a call about a stabbing and noticed a man running away from the residence, according to a news release.

When officers entered the home, they found Jimmie Rogers, 28, with “multiple life-threatening stab wounds to his upper body.”

Officials said they tried to save Rogers, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told detectives that a man identified as Elliott Stewart, 36, had stabbed Rogers, according to police. Officials said early information suggests that “the crime may have been committed by a husband on a current boyfriend.”

Officials began searching the area where the man was seen running and soon received a call that a man had gotten stuck in a chimney on a neighboring street.

The homeowner said he didn’t know the person, according to police, and let officers inside his home.

Police determined the man stuck in the chimney was Stewart.

They contacted the Forrest City Fire Department, which helped free Stewart, who was then treated at a local hospital for injuries.

Stewart is charged with first-degree murder as well as criminal mischief, criminal trespass and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, police said.

He’s being held at the St. Francis County Jail with bond set at $1 million.

Forrest City is roughly 100 miles east of Little Rock.