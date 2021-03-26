Body of Washington teen found on recycling conveyor belt in Texas, sheriff says

An 18-year-old Washington man was found dead on a conveyor belt in Texas. The Wichita Eagle

An 18-year-old was found dead on a conveyor belt at a recycling center in Texas, officials said.

Workers at the recycling center found the body of Silas Octavia Strimple on Wednesday morning and alerted police, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said.

There are no signs of foul play, the sheriff’s office said Thursday. “But due to the nature of where the body was discovered, the death is considered suspicious.”

Anyone who has information about Strimple’s whereabouts before his death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 512-854-1444

Strimple is the third person found dead at a recycling center in the Austin area in the last year, the Austin American-Statesman reported. A 62-year-old man was found dead in December, and the body of a 31-year-old man was found last March.