Chateau once owned by chicken tycoon hits Texas market for $5 million. Look inside

A Pittsburg, Texas, mansion once owned by chicken tycoon Lonnie “Bo” Pilgrim is on the market for $4.995 million.
A Pittsburg, Texas, mansion once owned by chicken tycoon Lonnie "Bo" Pilgrim is on the market for $4.995 million.

An elaborate mansion once owned by a chicken mogul is back on the market for $4.995 million, according to the listing on Realtor.com.

Chicken Tycoon house #2.jpg
Foyer

The lavish estate, which has a few “Von Trapp mansion” vibes, was built in 1985 in Pittsburg, Texas, by the co-founder of Pilgrim’s Pride, Lonnie “Bo” Pilgrim, the Chron reported.

Chicken Tycoon house #3.jpg
Sitting room

“Fiber optics, dedicated office spaces, stealth entry and overnight office suites are all included in this mansion of a home formerly known as ‘Cluckingham Palace,’ Chateau de Pilgrim, as the former homeowners named it, is an 18,327-square-foot French baroque mansion that features six bedrooms, 10 and a half baths, an exercise room, formal rooms, a media room and chickens etched in every corner,” Chron said.

Chicken Tycoon house #4.jpg
Fireplace

The house was sold at auction in 2019 after Patty Pilgrim, Bo’s wife, died in 2017, Forbes reported. The mansion’s listing agent, Clayton Pilgrim, is Patty’s grandson.

Chicken Tycoon house #5.jpg
Bedroom

“People no longer think Pittsburg is far away from Dallas,” Clayton Pilgrim told Forbes. “Our ranches are more popular than ever. East Texas ranch sales are ticking upwards. With modern technology and private air travel, being 120 miles from the heart of Dallas is now nothing.”

Chicken Tycoon house #7.jpg
Bathroom

The French baroque mansion has many attractive features, including an indoor pool (inspired by the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, the listing said), a sauna and azalea gardens on the outside of the estate.

Chicken Tycoon house #8.jpg
Indoor pool

The home was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis “as a French Renaissance dream home,” the listing reported.

Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
