Babysitter used wrestling moves on 1-year-old before his death, Texas police say

Police say Marvin Lake used wrestling moves on an infant and held him like a football while babysitting him in Texas. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Texas man is facing a capital murder charge after a 1-year-old boy left in his care suffered several injuries and later died.

Investigators say Marvin Rex Lake, 24, was babysitting the infant and other young children in El Paso earlier this month while their mothers went to work, KVIA reported.

Lake and the mother of the other kids had a video call around 5 p.m. during which the infant — identified as Ahren DeHart — was seen to be “in good health and alert, but was crying and fussy,” El Paso police said, according to KFOX.

Several hours later, Lake reportedly called the mother again and said Ahren had started vomiting up something red and had “rag-dolled,” the outlet reported.

When the mothers returned, they discovered Ahren unresponsive, according to KVIA. The infant was rushed to the hospital where doctors determined the child had a skull fracture among other serious injuries.

Police were called to the hospital early April 13 to investigate the “non-accidental” injuries, KWTX reported.

The infant was placed on life support and died from his injuries April 16, according to the outlet.

The El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office said Ahren died of intentional trauma/homicide, according to KETK.

Investigators said Lake drove himself to the police department and initially told officers he didn’t know how Ahren got his injuries, KTSM reported. His story soon changed.

Lake reportedly told police that he’d used wrestling moves on the infant, who then slipped out of his hands and hit the frame of a futon, according to the outlet. Lake also told police he grabbed Ahren “like a football,” KTSM reported.

Lake explained that he has anger issues and doesn’t know his own strength, according to KFOX. The day before Ahren died, Lake reportedly told police, “I did not hurt his head, I only caused the internal injuries,” the outlet reported.

Lake was arrested Monday and taken to the El Paso County Jail, according to KWTX.

A bond hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, court records show.

The other infant and toddler in Lake’s care were also injured, police say, and the Crime Against Children Unit is investigating, KWTX reported.

Read next:

6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

Toddler found walking alone near highway while mom dined with friend, Texas police say

7-year-old girl fatally shot in McDonald’s drive-thru, Illinois police say