Parking valet killed, 4 people injured in San Diego shooting; suspected gunman arrested

SAN DIEGO — A parking valet was killed Thursday night in an apparently unprovoked shooting in the Gaslamp Quarter, before the gunman walked a short distance away and opened fire again, injuring four other people, police said.

Bystanders chased, tackled and struggled with the gunman, who continued to fight when police arrived, prompting an officer to shoot him with stun gun, San Diego police Chief David Nisleit said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

The suspected shooter, identified as Travis Sarreshteh, 32, was arrested, and the 9mm gun was recovered. Police said the weapon was a “ghost gun,” a kind of homemade firearm assembled from parts that sometimes come in prepackaged kits. They are often unregistered and untraceable.

The valet, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene, and medics took three other people to hospitals, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell said. A fourth victim was treated and released at the scene.

Nisleit said the Sarreshteh, who lives in downtown San Diego, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

“We believe this to be an unprovoked and isolated incident,” Nisleit said at the news conference.

The police chief said a review of video footage of the incident revealed there had been no exchange of words between the valet and the shooter before the gunfire.

“There was really no interaction between our suspect and our deceased male,” he said.

He hailed the bystanders who tackled Sarreshteh. “They were willing to put themselves in harm’s way,” Nisleit said. “This could have been worse.”

He also thanked a former combat medic who jumped into help one of the shooting victims. “This medic saved that man’s life,” Nisleit said.

After an officer shot Sarreshteh with a Taser, Sarreshteh was taken to a hospital to be medically evaluated, as is standard protocol. Homicide Lt. Andra Brown noted that Sarreshteh also had been injured during the struggle with bystanders. He was later booked into jail, where he remained without bail Friday afternoon.

The gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and J Street, near Pendry Hotel. After shooting the valet, the gunman walked off, then turned around and opened fire on the victim again, Brown said in a news release.

About a block away, at Fifth and Island, the gunman encountered and confronted a group of men, who Nisleit said were visiting from out of town.

Brown told reporters, including OnScene TV, that witnesses told investigators that the shooter “was kind of bumping into people, verbally picking fights with them, that he was the aggressor.”

Brown said the gunman pulled out the weapon and opened fire.

The bullets struck four people. A 27-year-old man was shot in his upper chest, and a 68-year-old man was hit in his torso. A 26-year-old man was shot in an arm. All three were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The last victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot in the arm, but paramedics treated him at the scene.

Pendry confirmed that he had been a valet, contracted through ACE Parking. ACE Parking confirmed that the victim had worked for the company.

The police chief said the department plans to increase police presence in the Gaslamp,” proactively working to stop any events like this before they happen.”