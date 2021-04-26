News briefs

California now has the lowest coronavirus case rate in the US

LOS ANGELES — Months after a coronavirus surge sickened hundreds of thousands of people, left thousands dead and pushed hospitals to their breaking point, California’s virus case rate is now the lowest of any state in the nation, federal figures show.

Although the distinction doesn’t lessen the heavy toll exacted by the fall and winter wave, it does demonstrate the tremendous strides the state has made in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic — progress that, to this point, has not been interrupted even as the state more widely reopens its economy.

California’s latest seven-day rate of new cases was 32.5 per 100,000 people, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Over that same period, Hawaii had the second-lowest rate, at 36.8, and the nationwide rate was 114.7. California has for weeks reported one of the lowest case rates in the nation — though the top spot had remained largely out of reach.

Over the last week, California has reported an average of 1,901 new cases per day, a 34% decrease from two weeks ago, according to data compiled by the Los Angeles Times.

Daily case counts haven’t been this consistently low since last spring.

On Sunday, 1,730 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in California, with 403 of them in intensive care, state data show. Both those figures are among the lowest ever recorded during the pandemic.

—Los Angeles Times

Floridians must call police for found rocket debris

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A warning to Floridians: If a piece of the latest SpaceX rocket falls into your yard, call the police — or else.

Under a bill passed by lawmakers Monday, Floridians would face charges for not turning over parts of rockets or other manmade space debris that fall onto their property or wash up on their beach.

If you find an object that “reasonably” looks like a space part on your lawn and don’t report it to police, you could be subject to a new first-degree misdemeanor and up to a $1,000 fine, plus restitution to the owner of the part.

The bill is now heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk with backing by SpaceX, run by founder and CEO Elon Musk. The company has been launching from Cape Canaveral for years. On Friday, its Falcon 9 rocket carried four astronauts from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station.

Although NASA rockets and shuttles have been blasting off from Florida for decades, the changing nature of spaceflight has made it more important to recover fallen parts, said lawmakers and a lobbyist for SpaceX.

Because SpaceX is reusing rockets and other parts to dramatically reduce the cost of spaceflight, it’s more dependent on recovering parts and pieces. Plus, since private companies such as SpaceX have taken over from NASA on a variety of spaceflight duties, companies don’t want to lose what might be valuable design secrets.

SpaceX lobbyist Jeff Sharkey told a House committee last month that the company feared losing intellectual property to China.

“This bill, which seems trivial, is extremely important,” Sharkey said.

—Tampa Bay Times

Russia suspends Navalny network operations as ‘extremist’

Russian prosecutors Monday ordered Alexei Navalny’s national network of campaign offices to suspend operations because of alleged “extremism,” deepening the crackdown on allies of the jailed opposition leader.

The order bans the groups from posting online, organizing events and using bank accounts pending a permanent court ruling, according to a copy posted in Twitter by Navalny’s allies.

The Moscow City Court Monday began considering prosecutors’ request to designate Navalny’s foundations as “extremist” and order them closed. Those proceedings are closed to the public as the authorities say materials involve classified information. Under Russian law, prosecutors don’t have the authority to suspend the funds’ operations, but the can ban the campaign offices, the court said.

The prosecutors’ order is the latest step in a steadily tightening squeeze on Navalny’s organization and allies.

An official “extremism” designation would effectively render all activity illegal, Navalny’s allies say. The Moscow campaign staff announced in Telegram that it would have to suspend all publications online after Monday’s order, with staffers continuing work in a personal capacity.

Florida Senate passes new restrictions on voting by mail despite successful 2020 process

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida senators voted mostly along party lines Monday to approve a controversial bill that would make dozens of changes to Florida’s vote-by-mail laws.

Following nearly an hour of debate that included accusations by Democrats that the measures amounted to voter suppression, the Senate voted 23-17 to send the bill to the House of Representatives, which is advancing a similar measure.

Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, was the only senator to cross party lines to vote against the proposal.

Republican senators said the dozens of changes they’re proposing are intended to improve upon Florida’s elections, which were mostly spared the unfounded accusations of voter fraud levied by former President Donald Trump last year and were lauded by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Our elections were flawless, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement,” Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, said Monday.

Senate Bill 90 would make several changes to how Floridians vote by mail, including:

▪ Possessing or dropping off more than two vote-by-mail ballots per election cycle, except for ballots belonging to family members, would be illegal.

▪ Requests for vote-by-mail ballots would only be requested for the next general election cycle, not the next two cycles.

▪ Ballot drop boxes would only be used during early voting hours and would have to be monitored by an elections supervisor employee.

▪ A variety of changes to how vote by mail ballots are counted and challenged, which elections supervisors oppose.

—Miami Herald

