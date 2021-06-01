Off-duty firefighter shot 2 coworkers, killing 1, at CA fire station, officials say

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said there was a shooting at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce and multiple people were shot. One firefighter died at the scene. Screengrab from KABC video

One firefighter was killed and another wounded during a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station, officials said.

A 44-year-old male firefighter was shot and killed by an off-duty firefighter in Agua Dulce, northeast of Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said in a news conference Tuesday.

A 54-year-old man, a fire chief for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, was wounded and taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia in critical condition, Osby said.

The accused gunman worked in the same fire station, according to Fox News, citing the sheriff’s department.

“I know as firefighters we in a profession of providing assistance to others but I ask in this particular situation for your support and your assistance and prayers in our time of need,” Osby said.

The shooting occurred at about 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, the department said on Twitter, adding that it is “still in the process of gathering additional information.”

The gunman fled the scene to his home around 10 miles from the station and barricaded himself inside, Osby said. He was later found dead and the incident is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Helicopters dropped water on the home to try to contain the flames, The Associated Press reported.

The sheriff’s department said Tuesday afternoon that it was deploying Special Enforcement Bureau SWAT personnel to look for an “assault with a deadly weapon suspect.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she was on the way to the fire station Tuesday afternoon and that she has “limited information about this time and will share as we learn more. My heart is with our (county) firefighters and the families of those affected.”