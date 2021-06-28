Trucker plans to help mom after $10 million win in NC lottery. ‘I’ll get to me later’

A truck driver has big plans after winning $10 million in the North Carolina lottery.

Howard Poole hopes to use his prize money to buy his mom a house and help other relatives, the N.C. Education Lottery said last week in a news release.

“I’ll get to me later,” Poole told lottery officials. “I try to not let money stuff change me. I want to stay the same.”

Poole’s good luck started when he went to Sandy Cross Mart 2 in Burlington, roughly 30 miles east of downtown Greensboro. While claiming a $20 prize, officials said Poole decided to try his luck on another ticket.

This time around, he reportedly spent $30 to play the $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off game. And when he checked the ticket, he was in for a big surprise.

“I saw the numbers matching, and I was excited,” Poole told lottery officials.

It turns out, Poole won the game’s top prize of $10 million. He decided to get the money in a lump sum and kept about $4.2 million after taxes, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

In addition to helping his mom, Poole plans to share his winnings with “other family members, including a brother who has cancer,” the lottery said in its news release.

It’s not the first time someone has hit the jackpot after winning a smaller North Carolina lottery prize.

In October, officials said a man was on the way to the dentist when he cashed in a $20 ticket — and bought a scratch-off worth $750,000.

The month before, a woman won $100 just before her husband’s lottery ticket scored a much bigger prize, McClatchy News reported.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.