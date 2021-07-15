AP News in Brief at 6:03 p.m. EDT

Over 60 dead, dozens missing as severe floods strike Europe

BERLIN (AP) — More than 60 people have died and dozens were missing Thursday as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse.

Recent storms across parts of western Europe made rivers and reservoirs burst their banks, triggering flash floods overnight after the saturated soil couldn't absorb any more water.

“I grieve for those who have lost their lives in this disaster,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a visit to Washington, expressing shock at the scope of the flooding. “We still don’t know the number. But it will be many.”

She pledged that everything would be done to find those still missing, adding: “'Heavy rain and flooding' doesn’t capture what happened.”

Authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia state said at least 30 people had died. In the neighboring state of Rhineland-Palatinate to the south, 28 deaths were reported, including nine residents of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities. Belgian media reported eight deaths in that country.

___

Authoritarianism advances as world battles the pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Here’s some of what happened while the world was distracted by the coronavirus: Hungary banned the public depiction of homosexuality. China shut Hong Kong’s last pro-democracy newspaper. Brazil’s government extolled dictatorship. And Belarus hijacked a passenger plane to arrest a journalist.

COVID-19 has absorbed the world’s energies and isolated countries from one another, which may have accelerated the creep of authoritarianism and extremism across the globe, some researchers and activists believe.

“COVID is a dictator’s dream opportunity,” said Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American human rights lawyer who has been indicted on charges including treason in the ostensibly democratic southeast Asian nation, where Prime Minister Hun Sen has been in power for more than three decades.

Human Rights Watch accuses Cambodia’s government of using the pandemic as cover to imprison political opponents without due process. Scores have been indicted and face mass trials.

When it comes to government opposition, “the fear of COVID, on its own and as a political weapon, has substantially restricted mobility for a gathering or movement to take shape,” Seng said.

___

Child tax credit starts hitting US families' bank accounts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The child tax credit had always been an empty gesture to millions of parents like Tamika Daniel.

That changed Thursday when the first payment of $1,000 hit Daniel’s bank account — and dollars started flowing to the pockets of more than 35 million families around the country. Daniel, a 35-year-old mother of four, didn’t even know the tax credit existed until President Joe Biden expanded it for one year as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that passed in March.

Previously, only people who earned enough money to owe income taxes could qualify for the credit. Daniel went nearly a decade without a job because her eldest son is autistic and needed her. So she got by on Social Security payments. And she had to live at Fairfield Courts, a public housing project that dead-ends at Interstate 64 as the highway cuts through the Virginia capital of Richmond.

But the extra $1,000 a month for the next year could be a life-changer for Daniel, who now works as a community organizer for a Richmond nonprofit. It will help provide a security deposit on a new apartment.

“It’s actually coming right on time,” she said. “We have a lot going on. This definitely helps to take a load off.”

___

Haiti police reject reports implicating govt in slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti on Thursday forcefully pushed back against reports that current government officials were involved in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, calling them “a lie.”

Léon Charles, head of Haiti’s National Police, denied a report from Caracol news, a Colombian-based private TV station, that claimed interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph was the mastermind of the July 7 killing.

“The police warns of all propaganda creating a diversion,” he said, adding that the government has no evidence to support those claims.

Haitian authorities have otherwise not been very forthcoming with information about who might have been behind the killing, suggesting that media reports implicating current officials had struck a nerve in the government.

In Colombia, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, the head of that country's national police force, told reporters that he had no information suggesting Joseph had any role in the plot.

___

Friendly disagreement: Biden, Merkel discuss Russia pipeline

WASHINGTON (AP) —

Welcoming Angela Merkel to the White House for a final time, President Joe Biden renewed his concerns to the German chancellor Thursday about a major, nearly complete Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline but said they agreed Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon.

The two discussed — though made no apparent headway — on differences over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline during a largely friendly farewell visit for Merkel as she nears the end of a political career that has spanned four American presidencies.

“On a personal note, I must tell you I will miss seeing you at our summits,” Biden said as he stood by Merkel, the second-longest serving chancellor in Germany's history, at a late afternoon White House press conference. "I truly will.”

Merkel, who had a famously difficult relationship with former President Donald Trump, for her part showed hear ease and familiarity with Biden, who has long been fixture in international politics, repeatedly referring to him as "Dear Joe.”

___

Top Senate Dem sets infrastructure vote, pressures lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pressured lawmakers Thursday to reach agreement by next week on a pair of massive domestic spending measures, signaling Democrats’ desire to push ahead aggressively on President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar agenda.

Schumer, D-N.Y., said he was scheduling a procedural vote for next Wednesday to begin debate on a still-evolving bipartisan infrastructure bill. Senators from both parties, bargaining for weeks, have struggled to reach final agreement on a $1 trillion package of highway, water systems and other public works projects.

Schumer said he also wanted Democratic senators to reach agreement among themselves by then on specific details of a separate 10-year budget blueprint that envisions $3.5 trillion in spending for climate change, education, an expansion of Medicare and more.

“The time has come to make progress. And we will. We must,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

The majority leader's plans were an attempt to push lawmakers to work out differences so Democrats can advance their plans to fortify the economy for the long term and help lower-earning and middle-class families while imposing higher taxes on wealthy people and large corporations.

___

The long, 'surreal' days of the fugitive Texas legislators

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sheltered in a downtown D.C. hotel, the Democratic lawmakers who left Texas to block a restrictive voting bill are living a life of stress and scrutiny.

After bolting the state Monday in order to sabotage the bill by denying a quorum in the Texas House of Representatives, the more than 50 state legislators find themselves balancing a punishing schedule of political lobbying, outside work and family obligations, all under a national spotlight.

Many have left young children behind; most have other professional obligations back in Texas. All seem to be operating on minimal sleep.

"It's surreal," said Rep. Gene Wu of Houston. “I can't even describe to you how weird it has been.”

Wu said he realized just how big a story their exodus had become when they arrived via private plane at Dulles airport on Monday. He overheard a group of German tourists talking in the airport about the fugitive Texas legislators.

___

Flash flooding sweeps Arizona; 1 missing in Grand Canyon

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — One person who went missing from a Colorado River rafting trip in the Grand Canyon during a flash flood was found alive Thursday while rescuers were searching for a second person.

The flood was part of monsoon storms that have inundated Arizona this week, including in Flagstaff where city streets were left a muddy mess when water filled with logs and debris swept through. Cleanup was under way Thursday with the threat of more rain looming.

At the Grand Canyon, a torrent of water through a slot canyon washed away the camp where two commercial rafts with 30 passengers had pulled off the river to stay Wednesday evening, said Grand Canyon spokeswoman Joelle Baird. Authorities initially believed that two people had been swept into the river but one was found uninjured Thursday at the camp that the group had abandoned to find a safer place to sleep, Baird said.

The second person was unaccounted for, Baird said. Rescuers were taking advantage of clear weather Thursday morning to do an aerial search of the river and deliver a light-weight vessel downstream from the camp that can travel up the river looking for anyone in the water.

The prospects of finding anyone alive in the frigid Colorado River is bleak, especially if the person had taken off their life jacket after getting off the raft, Baird said.

___

Father-in-law says he pepper-sprayed NFL's Richard Sherman

SEATTLE (AP) — Richard Sherman’s father-in-law armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper-spray at the NFL cornerback to protect his family as Sherman tried to bust in the door of his in-laws’ home, according to a police statement obtained by The Associated Press.

Sherman was arrested early Wednesday after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone and then tried to break into his in-laws’ home in the Seattle suburb of Redmond.

Sherman remained in jail Thursday and was expected to make an initial court appearance in the afternoon. It was not clear if he had an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

According to the police report, which had not been made public, Sherman’s father-in-law, Raymond Moss, told investigators that the former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star partially broke in the door by repeatedly ramming it with his shoulder. Sherman called out, “Come through, Ray!" in a hostile and threatening tone, Moss said.

“The family began to yell in fear,” Moss told police. “I used pepper spray on Sherman's face through the partially opened door as he was still banging and attempting to gain entry. I told him to stop. I armed myself with my handgun at this time fearing for the safety of myself and my family.”

___

Donations for racial equity have surged. But by how much?

More than a year after the police killing of George Floyd and the avalanche of donations toward racial equity initiatives that followed, the actual gift amounts and their destinations remain largely unknown, complicating efforts to gauge the effectiveness of the donations and their recipients.

According to a joint report released Thursday by PolicyLink, a research firm that focuses on advancing racial and economic equity, and The Bridgespan Group, a New York-based consulting firm that has advised billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on her massive contributions, more than 90% of donors who supported racial equity initiatives in 2018 have yet to report how much they gave in 2020.

The study further highlights the limitations experts have experienced tracking charitable dollars for racial equity causes amidst America's racial reckoning. So far, only $1.5 billion of the nearly $12 billion that was pledged can be tracked to actual charitable recipients, according to the philanthropy research organization Candid.

A comparison of Candid's preliminary 2020 data to 2018, the most recent year for which there’s comprehensive figures, led researchers to the findings released Thursday. There has always been a lag in reporting philanthropic data since it’s tied to tax filings. Because of the limitations, the report is calling for institutional funders to proactively share information about their grants to Candid.

“One of the larger takeaways is around what’s not possible to say at this point about the data for 2020,” said Laura Lanzerotti, a partner at The Bridgespan Group.