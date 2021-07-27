Sprawling log home with its own 1800’s western town lists in Washington. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

It’s not every day you can look into your very own backyard and see what looks like a movie set from the Wild West. Well, it’s possible with this charming home that’s hit the real estate market in Woodinville, Washington for $1.8 million.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The log cabin of sorts — with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms — is a mere 30 minutes from Seattle and is an entertainer’s dream with its unique layout and its very own authentic 1800’s western town complete with a saloon, jail, and grocery store on the property.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The town itself was originally a place called Silvana according to Curiocity.com.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“And if you’re wondering, Silvana is indeed still a real and census recognized place with about 90 residents,” Curiocity said. ““Not only will you be the proud owner of the Silvana jail, grocery, saloon, and barbershop but you’ll also get to enjoy flowering gardens and wooded trails all on the property. What you choose to do with the town is up to you.”

Western town Screen grab from Realtor.com

Walter H. Jones, the original owner, called the town “Rusty Gulch” and the property fascinated neighbors so much that Jones and his family opened up a museum near Seattle called “Jones Fantastic Museum,” Patch reported.

Western town Screen grab from Realtor.com

Oddly enough, it hasn’t been unusual to see “ghost towns” on the real estate market all over the country recently. A movie set that looks like something out of a John Wayne movie was listed in Catron County, New Mexico for $1.6 million earlier this month, McClatchy News reported. In June, an extravagant Colorado compound in Edwards with its own 1800’s western town listed for $42 million.

Western town Screen grab from Realtor.com

The listing is held by Kari Haas with Windermere Bellevue Commons.