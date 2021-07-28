1 arrested in shooting that wounded TikTok star, killed teen

Shooting victim Anthony Barajas Barajas family

Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and seriously wounded a 19-year-old social media influencer as they watched “The Forever Purge” at a Southern California movie theater.

Authorities say there is no known motive for the violence and that the shooting Monday appeared to be “an unprovoked attack."

The teens were found by theater workers cleaning up after the 9:35 p.m. showing of the violent horror movie at The Crossings mall in Corona, southeast of Los Angeles.

Rylee Goodrich was fatally shot, and Anthony Barajas remained on life support Wednesday. Barajas, known online as itsanthonymichael, has nearly a million followers on TikTok and more on other platforms.

The suspect, 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez, was booked Tuesday night on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and robbery. He is being held on $2 million bail.

A firearm that matched the caliber of the weapon used in the shooting was found at his home. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Investigators say there was the small audience for that showing of the movie.

“I’m being told right now there were six tickets purchased for that movie showing,” Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis told KABC-TV.

“We’re asking for anyone who might have been inside that movie, or a theater adjacent to that, for any information at all,” Kouroubacalis said.