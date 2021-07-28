Dusty Hill, legendary ZZ Top bassist, dies at 72. ‘You will be missed greatly’

ZZ Top guitarist Dusty Hill Winslow Townson

Dusty Hill, the iconic bassist who spent 50 years with blues-rock band ZZ Top, died Wednesday. He was 72 years old.

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX,” ZZ Top band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said on Facebook. “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.”

“You will be missed greatly, amigo,” they continued.

Hill was born in Dallas before moving to Houston, where ZZ Top originated in 1969.

Last weekend, ZZ Top wrote on Facebook that Hill was sidelined from their tour as he sought medical attention for “a hip issue.” It is believed to be the first time ZZ Top performed a show in its 52-year history without Hill, according to Ultimate Classic Rock

At the time, they said “the show must go on” at the direction of Hill.

We are devastated to hear about Dusty’s passing. We were so blessed to share the stage with the great Dusty and ZZ Top many times, and if that wasn’t Rock and Roll heaven, I don’t know what is. The show we did together just last week would be his last. So heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/oKKslJ2U9M — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) July 28, 2021 If you weren't there, you can't comprehend how BIG ZZ Top were in the 1980s and 1990s.

“Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs” were on staples on MTV, concerts sold out, and brought the blues + FUN into music that hasn't been seen since.

Rest in peace, Dusty Hill. pic.twitter.com/5wUAjOuI8U — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) July 28, 2021

ZZ Top has recorded 15 studio albums and sold more than 25 million records in the United States, according to Deadline. They are considered by many as one of the most successful and influential bands in the country’s history. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Fans of ZZ Top and members of the rock community sent their condolences on social media Wednesday. Among them is Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who called Hill “a true rocker.”