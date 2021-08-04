Fair worker angry at mistreatment of child kills coworker in fight, Indiana cops say

A county fair worker was allegedly killed by one of his coworkers in Indiana, police say.

The treatment of a special needs child escalated into a fight between county fair workers — and one of them being killed, Indiana police say.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Steele died Saturday at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital, three days after he was involved in a fight at the Jackson County Fair in Brownstown.

Zachariah Konkle, 32, worked for Poor Jack Amusements with Steele and was charged in his coworker’s death, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police say the incident occurred near closing time on July 27, when a family approached Konkle stating that someone made fun of their special needs child. Konkle said he did not contact a manager, but he “went off on” one of his coworkers.

That worker said he was sucker punched by Konkle, and told Konkle that he was the parent of a special needs child and “would never say anything like that to another child,” according to court documents.

Another worker said he saw Konkle approach Steele, saying if “I punched the wrong guy you’re going to get it twice as worse,” the documents state.

“If (you’re) going to slap someone, slap me,” Steele told Konkle, according to Konkle’s testimony. It’s unclear if Steele was involved in the incident with the child.

Konkle and the witness said Steele threw the first punch in the fight, according to police. They eventually went to the ground, where Konkle got on top of Steele.

Konkle punched Steele at least five times in the back of the head before switching arms and punching him in the side of the head, police said.

“Go to sleep, b****” Konkle said, according to the testimony from the witness.

Steele’s body tensed up, appearing as if he had a seizure, police said. Konkle got off Steele when he stopped breathing and a bystander began administering CPR to him.

The woman giving CPR to Steele said Konkle returned, pushed her off and told her she was not doing it correctly, according to the court documents. Konkle began doing the CPR himself until law enforcement arrived.

Steele was taken to a local hospital before later being transferred to IU, where he died Saturday. His cause of death was ruled as “mechanical asphyxiation,” according to the affidavit.

“Konkle stated that he has an anger issue and that thing escalated and he went way too far Steele” police wrote in the affidavit.

Jail records show Konkle was charged with strangulation, assault and murder. He has been placed in the Jackson County jail.

Brownstown is about 55 miles north of Louisville.