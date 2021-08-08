Comedian Kathy Griffin delivers promised post-surgical update in 1st video address since lung cancer operation

Comedian Kathy Griffin has promised to offer a behind-the-scenes look at her recovery from surgery to remove part of a lung and the cancer infesting it, and on Saturday she started delivering.

The 60-year-old spoke on camera for the first time since her surgery via an Instagram post.

“My voice is like, really hoarse, and I don’t want to scare people,” she said on Instagram, quipping about her compromised vocals. “Also for some reason, I’m laughing at everything now. And if it’s horrible, I laugh way more!”

Comments flooded in, with Griffin’s famous friends sending messages of support and healing.

“You got this Kath!!!” wrote comedic comrade Rosie O’Donnell.

Griffin had surgery to remove half of her left lung last week after a diagnosis of lung cancer, which shocked her because she said she doesn’t smoke.