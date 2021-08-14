Florida COVID update: 25,991 new cases, state breaks another pandemic record

Florida has yet again broken its case record as the state reported 25,991 more COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday.

Florida — which makes up about 6.5% of the U.S. population — accounted for 18.5% of the country’s new cases on Friday based on data the state is reporting to the CDC. As of Aug. 13, the state’s seven-day moving average of new cases was 21,662, up from a moving average of 5,151 on July 13. That number represents roughly a 320.5% increase, stemming from the highly contagious delta variant.

On Saturday, the state also reported 27 new deaths the day before.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 2,877,393 confirmed COVID cases statewide and 40,595 deaths, according to the CDC.

Tuesday marked another entry in a recent string of record-breaking days in the last two weeks. The last highest single day case increase was Wednesday, with 24,869 new cases and then Aug. 6 with 23,983.

Over the last week, from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, Florida reported 151,764 cases and 1,071 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly report, released on Friday. The number of deaths reflect a 73.9% increase over last week, when the state reported 616 weekly deaths. The state’s percent positivity held this past week at 18.5%, the report said. High positivity rates indicate community spread.

COVID-19 vaccine rates in Florida

As of the Saturday report, 10,780,744 eligible Floridians — 50.2% of the state’s population — had completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the CDC.

A higher number of Floridians have received at least one dose of the vaccine — about 60.9% of the state’s population, or 13,083,104.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN SOUTH FLORIDA

The CDC reports that every county’s level of community transmission is high.

▪ In Miami-Dade County, 2,141,201, or 78.8% of the county’s total population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC. Only 1,717,206 people are fully vaccinated, or 63.2% of the county’s total population.

In Dade, 91.1% of the population 12 years old and older, 93.1% of people 18 and older, and 99.9% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ In Broward County, 1,292,315 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 66.2% of the total population, according to the CDC. Only 1,038,329 people are fully vaccinated, or 53.2% of the county’s total population.

In the county, 76.8% of the population 12 years old and over, 78.6% of those 18 and older, and 96.5% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ In Palm Beach County, 913,875 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 61.1% of the total population, according to the CDC. Only 772,863 people are fully vaccinated, or 51.6% of the county’s total population.

In the county, 69.6% of people 12 years old and over, 71.6% of people 18 and older, and 89.7% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ In Monroe County, 54,578 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 73.5% of the total population, according to the CDC. Only 44,783 people are fully vaccinated, or 60.3% of the county’s total population.

In Monroe, 82% of people 12 years old and older, 84.2% of people 18 and older, and 99.9% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ In Manatee County, 228,030 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 56.5% of the total population, according to the CDC. Only 190,946 people are fully vaccinated, or 47.4% of the county’s total population.

In the county, 63.9% of people 12 years old and older, 66.3% of people 18 and older, and 87.7% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 16,100 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida on Saturday— breaking the state’s current hospitalization record for the 14th consecutive day, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services from 258 Florida hospitals. COVID-19 patients also accounted for 27.42% of all hospital patients.

This figure represents an increase of 651 from Friday’s report.

Of that 16,100, HHS reports 3,285 people are in intensive care, representing 49.29% of the state’s ICU hospital beds.