Bomb threat investigation underway near US Capitol as cops report ‘suspicious vehicle’

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2013 file photo, the Library of Congress is seen in Washington. Police were investigating a report Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated the area around the building, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. AP

This is a developing story and will be updated.







A potential bomb threat Thursday involving a suspicious pickup truck parked near the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., has prompted some evacuations on Capitol Hill, police say.

U.S. Capitol Police on Twitter warned people to avoid the area because of an “active bomb threat investigation.”

Office buildings for the Library of Congress and U.S. House of Representatives have been evacuated, CNBC reported. The Senate and House are not in session.

If you’re trying to visualize the areas affected on Capitol Hill by the bomb threat, we marked all of the buildings we’ve seen notices about. pic.twitter.com/gsik9MnCbA — GovTrack. (@govtrack) August 19, 2021

The Supreme Court, which is in recess, also has been evacuated, ABC News reported.

Capitol Police said in a news briefing that around 9:15 a.m. a man in a black pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk near the Library of Congress. He told officers he had a bomb and appeared to have a detonator in his hand, according to police.

A man has been seen in a pickup truck parked in the 100 block of First Street SE, CNN reported. Police have sent negotiators to talk to the man.

Capitol Police did not provide any details about the ongoing negotiations during the news conference but said they are trying to have “peaceful resolutions.”

They also said they don’t have much information on the suspect.

“We don’t know a whole lot,” police said. “We don’t have much information at all.”

Sources reportedly told NBC News and WBTV that the suspect is from North Carolina. Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman told WBTV that his office is investigating someone from the county currently in Washington, D.C.

Police are also deploying snipers to the scene, the Associated Press reported. The White House is monitoring the situation.

In an alert, the sergeant at arms for the U.S. House of Representatives warns “this will likely be a prolonged law enforcement response,” according to a tweet from Forbes reporter Andrew Solender.

A communications manager for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer shared photos on Twitter of messages Capitol staffers received about the evacuations.

A security situation may be unfolding outside the Library of Congress— these are the kind of alerts we get when it’s the real thing pic.twitter.com/g0EDPfIJB2 — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) August 19, 2021 We got alerts to evacuate the Jefferson building and shelter in place if you're in Madison. https://t.co/UQ0z9EZXei — Sharon Eliza Nichols (@SharonsSpeaking) August 19, 2021 The scene on NJ & D SE.



MPD Special Operations is assisting USCP. You can see a heavily armed officer with a gas mask in this video. Dozens of construction workers ran out of the buildings. pic.twitter.com/66itAq4ZI6 — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) August 19, 2021

Thursday’s events mark the first time U.S. Capitol buildings have been evacuated since Jan. 6, when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an insurrection.

Several nearby streets in Washington D.C. also have been closed, NPR reported. Subway trains are bypassing the nearby Capitol South metro station.

U.S. Reps. Ted Lieu and Val Demings were among the elected officials who said they and their staffs were safe and monitoring the situation.

We are safe and monitoring the situation near the Capitol Complex. Thank you to the law enforcement officers and first responders on the scene. https://t.co/BvqhCjCHzC — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) August 19, 2021 Active bomb threat at US Capitol. Please pray for Capitol Police, MPD, and FBI who are on the scene. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 19, 2021 I am monitoring the situation near the Capitol Complex. My staff are safe and I am praying for all persons who work at the Capitol complex and first responders on the scene. pic.twitter.com/CYou8tqL1w — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) August 19, 2021

Opened in 1897, the Library of Congress is the largest library in the world and the main research facility for the U.S. Congress. It is located about 400 feet away from the U.S. Capitol building.