20-year-old Marine from Texas killed in Kabul attack. ‘Died for what he believed’

A 20-year-old U.S. Marine from Texas was one of at least 13 service members killed in Thursday’s Afghanistan airport attack, officials said.

David Lee Espinoza died during the Kabul explosions, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar confirmed, according to Border Report. Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, represents Texas’ 28th congressional district.

“David Espinoza, a Laredo native Marine killed in Afghanistan, embodied the values of America: grit, dedication, service, and valor,” Cuellar wrote in a Friday Facebook post. “When he joined the military after high school, he did so with the intention of protecting our nation and demonstrating his selfless acts of service.

“I mourn him and all the fallen heroes in Afghanistan,” he continued. “My heart goes out to the Espinoza family in this extremely difficult time. The brave never die. Mr. Espinoza is a hero.”

The City of Laredo said the south Texas native was a “brave young man” whose “acts of courage and bravery will always be remembered in our community.”

While Espinoza, 20, was born in Laredo and graduated from the city’s Lyndon B. Johnson High School in 2019, he lived in Rio Bravo, KGNS reported. Rio Bravo is located right outside Laredo.

“City of Rio Bravo is mourning the loss of one of our own,” Mayor Gilbert Aguilar Jr. wrote on the Rio Bravo City Hall’s Facebook page. “... we mourn our loss and our souls (grieve), he fought and died for what he believed, our flag will fly our anthem will play, never taking for granted our freedom today ... Thank you for your Service David Lee Espinoza, City of Rio Bravo is mourning the loss of a HERO.”

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz ordered the south Texas city to fly flags half-staff in memory of Espinoza, according to Border Report.

The Laredo Police Department shared a photo of their flags flying half-staff, thanking the Texan for his service.

“Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the family of United States Fallen Marine, David L. Espinoza, as well as to his friends and fellow Marines. Semper Fi,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Thirteen service members were killed in the two explosions, the New York Times reported, and 18 others were hurt during the attacks. At least 170 others in total were killed and about 200 people were injured, CNN reported.

The attack came amid an effort to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies in Kabul as the U.S. military pulls service members out of Afghanistan, which has been overtaken by the Taliban. As of Friday morning, White House officials said the U.S. has helped evacuate about 105,000 people in the country since Aug. 14.

“To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive,” President Joe Biden said following the bombings. “We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

Biden has announced an Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.