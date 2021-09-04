‘Bring them here’: Chicago man, reunited with family stranded in Afghanistan, pleads for US to evacuate extended family

CHICAGO – Amer felt proud wearing the uniform. Starting as a teenager, he spent six years helping the U.S. military as a translator in Afghanistan, seeing the death and destruction war brought. And if the military asked him to serve today, he’d help in a heartbeat. Again.

But he’s still living with the consequences of his involvement.

Recently, he was reminded of the haunting things he saw during his service through the gaunt eyes of his own family members when he reunited with them at O’Hare. They had been stranded in Afghanistan after going there to visit relatives, and Amer is still reeling from the harrowing ordeal of 10 sleepless days as he worked to get them out of a Kabul apartment where they were hiding. He and his family have lived in Chicago since 2015; he remained here when they went to visit family in Kabul and worked from Chicago to help evacuate them.

Even after hugging them at O’Hare, relief evades him.

Amer, who did not want his full name or details of his family used because other members are at risk in Afghanistan, is one of thousands of Afghans who came here on a Special Immigrant Visa, a process available to those who helped the U.S. Although they can bring spouses and young children, and despite the risk an entire family carries, relatives such as siblings and parents are left stranded.

“I was proud of what I’ve done. And I’m still ready whenever they call me. ‘Let’s go Amer, to Afghanistan.’ I’m still ready,” he said. “But they should take care of their own people.”

The U.S. left thousands of interpreters behind in Afghanistan, with promises to give them safe passage in exchange for their service to America. Amer is one of many such workers — though he left years ago — trying to find safety for relatives living in fear as the Taliban controls the country, amid reports of targeted killings.

Although Biden has promised to continue to help at-risk people leave, no clear plan has emerged beyond existing channels to immigrate to the U.S., a system clogged with delays and no embassy presence remaining in the country.

Amer recently met with Illinois legislators, pleading for help on behalf of SIVs and their families. Staffers for Illinois legislators such as Sen. Dick Durbin and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi have been working to find ways to bring relatives here, but finding few options.

Leslie Combs, district director of congresswoman Jan Schakowsky’s office, said they are aware of many relatives at risk and submitting names of family members of their district’s SIV holders to the State Department.

“We are exploring ways to help these extended family members get to safety,” she said.

Amer is hopeful that for his family, and others like him, the government will move swiftly and help, just as he did for years.

“You go to all those missions, and you come back with, you cannot bring your family because we have no such process?” Amer said. “What do you mean you have no such process?”

On Aug. 13, combat veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth and other legislators sent a letter calling on the State Department to expand the SIV program. The letter does not specifically mention family but notes the “overly narrow interpretation” of eligibility.

Under the SIV program, only a spouse and unmarried children younger than 21 can travel with a visa holder. Canadian policy, for example, is broader; Afghans in Canada can sponsor a spouse or partner, children and orphaned relatives under age 18.

But for those whose family members — such as Amer — helped the U.S., options include a land crossing to another country or being able to somehow pay for and safely get to a charter flight.

“Start a process,” Amer said. “Bring them here.”

When the war in Afghanistan began in 2001, Amer was 15. As a teenager, he saw U.S. troops struggling to communicate with people on the side of the road. Walking up, he asked, “May I help?” A lieutenant told him to meet him at a cafe, where he offered him a job. His years of translating began.

He went with combat operations, sometimes in the middle of the night. He translated for reporters who joined missions, helped pull someone to safety. Soldiers depend on people such as Amer for more than just communication; they also help understand the culture and offer instincts in life-or-death situations. As U.S. troops cycled in and out after one year, he worked steadily in war for half a decade. He helped train Afghan soldiers. Photos show him smiling proudly. He’d dreamed of wearing the uniform, the helmet, the goggles.

“I was proud of it,” he said. “We finally got rid of the Taliban.”

Year after year, people promised he could come to the United States in return for his help. But it was just a dream, until American after American promised to make it reality. In 2007, President George W. Bush signed the law that made Iraqi and Afghan translators who had worked for the U.S. eligible for Special Immigrant Visas, allowing just 50 from each country.

Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, former director of operations for Regional Command-South in Kandahar, and whose letter supporting Amer’s SIV application called him a “loyal and dedicated interpreter” whose efforts “saved soldiers lives,” emphasized that translators were essential.

“They were more than just people with language skills,” Hodges said. “They were also cultural advisers. They helped us understand Afghan culture, traditions and how to communicate with people at every level. I can’t imagine that we would have ever had a chance at success without their skills.”

And they were at high risk, he added. “They would be a target for the Taliban, as would their families if they were still in Afghanistan. They didn’t carry weapons and seldom wore body armor. I have huge respect for them.”

With hope, Amer applied for an SIV. The process took years, concluding with him arriving in Chicago in February 2015.

The first year was difficult — immigrants are not eligible for all work immediately, and after working as a translator, project manager and owning his own construction company, he felt sure he would qualify for more challenging jobs. RefugeeOne helped him get settled. He worked as a server at a Mediterranean restaurant, taking two buses to shifts and building enough money to support his family. He took classes in finance and marketing.

Meanwhile, he monitored the war. He watched as Obama reduced troop levels, Trump signed an agreement with the Taliban and Biden committed to a departure deadline.

Even with that departure, like so many, Amer never thought it would fall so quickly.

Earlier this year, he bought flights for his family to travel to Kabul and visit loved ones they hadn’t seen in years. In May, his family members left, while he stayed to work. Their return flights were scheduled for Sept. 27.

Even as he watched the summer unfold, he planned to join them on a flight scheduled for Aug. 20.

Then just days before, the Taliban swept the country.

“It was shocking, what happened,” he said. “Nobody knew that this was going to happen like this and this fast, and everything would be destroyed.”

What followed is a blur of sleepless nights and frantic phone calls. His family called him from an apartment in Kabul, where they were hiding. They tried to make it to the airport twice but it was so chaotic they turned back, deciding to keep a low profile instead. Hearing the Taliban were targeting people who worked with the U.S., Amer prepared for the worst.

“I thought it’s like 90% chance of losing them,” he said. “Every moment, they could lose their lives.”

Driving the final 500 miles from Atlanta to Chicago during his usual 6,000-mile stretch as a truck driver, Amer could not concentrate. His mind was on his family.

He turned to some of the Americans who had helped him from his first days here, reciting their names like angels. Katie. Sarah. Ben. John. Jamie. Jash.

Before he moved to Chicago, people told him Americans cared about no one but themselves. Even if Amer worked with a soldier for years, people said, they’d ignore him on a U.S. street.

“I was told,” he said, “America is a place where nobody cares about nobody.”

These past weeks, he said, he saw again the beauty of America.

“They did not stop for 10 days,” he said.

As his family hid, they plotted. A helicopter was mentioned; a taxi. Plans kept changing. Eventually, a middle-of-the-night plan with buses helped his family members get to the airport, and onto planes. Landing in Doha, Qatar, they were kept on hot planes for hours. Reaching the U.S., at Dulles Airport, they stayed on the plane for 10 hours. Finally, in Chicago, Amer could hold them in his arms.

“I saw their faces,” he said. “They were like when you pick up someone from a war zone.”

That night, they ate pizza he’d ordered in a moment of hope before leaving for the airport.

“Relax, relax,” he kept saying. “You guys are safe now.”

Days later, he was still reeling, showing photos on his phone of his family as though he could not believe his good fortune to be able to record their smiles again.

And while he is happy they are home, he can’t stop thinking of those who are not.

His extended family fled their neighborhood, where people know that multiple members of his family worked for coalition forces. They are hiding, and biding their time.

“The U.S. has to evacuate the SIV’s family members, which are in mortal danger,” he said.

He believes that the government will find a way to save these families.

How long should he wait, he wonders. Should he give the U.S. government, which took years to admit him, two months? Six months? How long will it take for the Taliban to focus on families like his?

“They’ll find them someday,” he said. “They’ll kill them.”

He and other SIV recipients met with Illinois lawmakers this week, pleading for help. They asked what would be done, added names to an Excel form.

“They don’t have an answer,” he said. “We are still hoping.”