Man kills 18-year-old and holds others hostage over stolen alcohol, Utah cops say

A 38-year-old man faces a murder charge in the killing of an 18-year-old over a bottle of stolen liquor on Aug. 28, 2021, court documents state. Levon Garo Meguerditchian and his girlfriend, Mary Akopyan, are also accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

A Utah man is accused of holding people hostage after killing an 18-year-old over a stolen bottle of alcohol, officials said.

Levon Garo Meguerditchian, 38, faces a dozen charges, including murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstructing justice, discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, according to charging documents.

On Aug. 28, Meguerditchian is accused of firing a gun at Abdourazak Mouhoumed as he drove away from his home in Salt Lake City after noticing the missing liquor.

Mouhoumed crashed his car into a nearby home and died from a gunshot wound to his head, the medical examiner concluded in court documents.

Following his death, witnesses told police Meguerditchian and his girlfriend, Mary Akopyan, forced 10 people into a room and threatened their lives until someone confessed to stealing the alcohol, according to court documents.

Meanwhile, Meguerditchian waved a gun at them, one witness told detectives, court documents state.

After about 20-30 minutes, everyone was let go except one 17-year-old girl who they believed invited the people who took the alcohol, according to court documents.

Officers responded to the shooting before 4 a.m., but they couldn’t find any shell casings or the vehicle that had been shot at so they left. The shell casings had already been removed by Meguerditchian, court documents state.

Two hours later, another person called the police and told them their 17-year-old friend was being held hostage at Meguerditchian’s house.

The couple is accused of taking her phone away and beating her. One witness said they overheard Meguerditchian threaten to kill the girl, court documents show.

A witness told officials Meguerditchian directed people to cut out parts of the carpet because it was filled with the 17-year-old’s blood. When police arrived at the home around 6 a.m., they saw a cut out carpet and a bloody towel, according to court documents.

Police found Akopyan and the teenage girl hiding in a neighbor’s garage. The girl had injuries to her face, court documents show. They also discovered Mouhoumed deceased in his vehicle.

Meguerditchian was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

Akopyan faces aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice and assault charges. The pair is being held without bail.