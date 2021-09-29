Two hospitalized after ‘serious assaults’ put Maryland high school on lockdown

A Maryland school is on lockdown after multiple students were stabbed, officials said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Maryland high school went into lockdown Wednesday morning after police said they received reports of “multiple serious assaults.”

Two people were in the hospital after being stabbed at Annapolis High School, WJZ reported.

“There is no active threat at the school,” police said at about 10 a.m. Wednesday. “There will be a strong police presence remaining at the school.”

Around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, officials reported receiving a call about an incident at Annapolis High School. The school had told parents it was on lockdown due to several fights, according to news outlets.

“Students are all in classrooms and are supervised at this time,” school officials said early Wednesday, according to WBAL. “School administration and police are investigating the situation and we will provide you with more information when we have it.”

Parents in the statement were reportedly asked to avoid picking up their children as no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.

As of about 9:20 a.m., the Anne Arundel Police Department on Twitter said it had “numerous units” at the high school.

Russell Davies, spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, said one of the people who was hospitalized had a possibly serious but not life-threatening injury to the hand, according to the Capital Gazette. The other person’s injuries were described as “minor.”

Anne Arundel County Fire Department and school district officials didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information on Wednesday.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 6:48 AM.