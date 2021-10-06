National

Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting

The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas

A Dallas-area school district said Monday that law enforcement was responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” at a high school.

The Mansfield Independent School District said in a news release that Timberview High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

The district said that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.

The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business & Real Estate

Tootsie Roll facing fine for gruesome finger mishap at plant

October 06, 2021 8:26 AM

National

Man guilty of assault, other charges in Portland protests

October 06, 2021 8:26 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service