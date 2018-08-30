Cuba hardliner to be elevated to key White House post on Latin America

People take their boxes of food staples, such as beans, rice, tuna and powdered milk, provided by the government program “CLAP,” which stands for Local Committees of Supply and Production, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Years of mismanagement have steadily eroded the once-robust oil industry, Venezuela’s chief source of income, and the squeeze of financial sanctions by the Trump administration is choking the cash-starved government as it struggles to feed its people. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo