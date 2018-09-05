Dying man’s last wish was an ice cream sundae — so medics took him to McDonald’s

The family of an Australia man are thanking a few Queensland medics for taking the time to help him fulfill one of his final wishes: a few bites of a sweet caramel sundae.
“He was very low on energy and tired and lethargic, looking a bit down in the dump,” one of the medics said, according to 9 News. They had been called to take their patient, Roy, to palliative care in late August after a nearly two-decade battle with cancer, the station reported.
The Queensland Ambulance Service wrote on Facebook that a resident told the paramedics the man had barely eaten over the last two days, so the paramedics asked him: What would you eat, if you could eat anything?
He responded, “A caramel sundae,” according to the service.
The medics loaded him up and saw to it that his wish was fulfilled. They drove him to a McDonald’s, where one of the medics ordered a caramel sundae for the man to enjoy, 9 News reported.
“He was (rapt), he was getting it all over his face, getting it all over his shirt, he had a big smile on his face and his wife was tearing up because she was so pleased to see him eating,” one of the medics said, according to the Brisbane Times.
A photo captured the man, spoon and cup in hand, enjoying the ice cream in the ambulance.
“Unfortunately people see and hear the doom and gloom side of things and that unfortunately is part of our job, but this is a really important part of the job that we think we are very good at. And it is why people join the job, for that level of compassion and care they show, above and beyond all the clinical stuff we do,” ambulance service assistant commissioner John Hammond said, according to the Gold Coast Bulletin.
The man’s daughter said her father died in palliative care Saturday, the BBC reported. “Dad enjoyed this so much and was the last thing he was able to eat by himself,” she wrote to the ambulance service, according to the Brisbane Times.
“It put a smile on his face, he got a couple of pretty girls conned again. Got what he wanted,” the man’s wife said, according to the ABC. “It was typical Ron.”
The ambulance service’s post about the incident was shared more than 2,000 times by Wednesday afternoon, and hundreds of people commented to thank the medics for their compassion.
