These top 10 Oktoberfest photos, music will put you in the partying mood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a gala performance of Hamilton in London on August 29, and the musical’s creator Lin Manuel Miranda was also there to witness the Prince’s reaction to the onstage depiction of his ancestor King George III.
In Bologna, Italy, a tanker truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas rammed into a line of cars stopped on a freeway. The tanker blew up once, and shortly later exploded again across eight lanes of a mostly evacuated roadway. Dozens were injured.
Loukoumakis, a white poodle-cross, managed to survive a deadly wildfire in Mati, Greece by hiding in an outside oven. Loukoumakis has been groomed and put on a course of antibiotics and is said to be making a slow but steady recovery.
Members of a Thai youth football team, who were trapped in a flooded cave for more than a week, held a news conference on Wednesday before they were set to return to their homes. It was the boys' first opportunity to speak directly to the media.
Two boys were rescued at a flooded cave in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province on Monday, July 9, bring the total number of those rescued to seven, according to Reuters, citing the Thai Royal Navy and a local witness.
Rescuers found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive deep inside a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand late on July 2, more than a week after they disappeared and touched off a desperate search.