Titanic II will follow route of ship that sank — this time, with more lifeboat space

Work on the Titanic II — a working replica of the ill-fated ship that sank in 1912 — has begun again after delays, with the ship expected to hit the seas in 2022, according to the Australian shipping company behind the project.

There are plenty of similarities between the new ship and the one that’s at the bottom of the Atlantic (which took more than 1,000 passengers down with it.) For one, the new ship is set to navigate the same route as the first Titanic, carrying travelers from Southampton, England, to New York City in the United States, the Blue Star Line shipping company said in a news release.

Titanic II will also have the same cabin layout and interiors as the first Titanic, said Clive Palmer, the Australian mining magnate behind the plan.

“She will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivaled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits,” Palmer said in a statement.

The good news for potential travelers is that there will be key differences between this Titanic and version 1.0 — namely, the updated model will include “modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort,’’ Palmer said.

Australian billionaire Clive Palmer speaks during a 2013 news conference in New York about his intention to build the Titanic II. Seth Wenig AP

That means the ship will also have the enough lifeboats for those on board, the BBC reports. A video describing the ship says it will have 18 motor-driven lifeboats, each capable of carrying 250 people — meaning there’s enough lifeboat space for 4,500.

The ship will also have roughly as many passengers and crew-members as the original, with 2,400 traveling and 900 working on the ship, USA Today reports.

Hopeful travelers might want to temper their expectations on the timing of the ship’s launch, though. There have been delays in rolling out Palmer’s ambitious Titanic II project before.

After the project was announced in 2012, People magazine reported in 2016 that the Titanic II was “officially setting sail in 2018.”

Blue Star Lines blamed recent delays on a dispute with a Chinese conglomerate. But Palmer said those troubles are behind the project.

“Now those matters have been resolved, work has recommenced to build and operate Titanic ll,” Palmer said in a statement.

Palmer also announced Monday that the project’s European headquarters will likely be in Paris, France, instead of in Britain. He cited the country’s decision to leave the EU in his reasoning.

“It is of little use having a European headquarters outside Europe,’’ Palmer said.