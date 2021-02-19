Germany remembers victims one year after racist killing spree

HANAU, Germany — Germany commemorated the victims of a racist shooting spree in Hanau, near Frankfurt, on Friday, one year to the day after 10 people were gunned down by an extremist in the town near Frankfurt.

The attacker, identified as Tobias R, went on the rampage on the evening of Feb. 19, 2020, targeting nine people of foreign descent before killing his mother and then turning the gun on himself.

The attack left behind a grieving community as well as criticism of the authorities, who have been accused of not doing enough to prevent the attack or to support the families in its wake.

"Clarification and an accounting of the past are ... the responsibility of the state to the public and above all to the relatives," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a speech to mark the event.

Steinmeier acknowledged that errors had been made by authorities, saying he was "deeply depressed that our state has not been able to keep its promise of protection, security and freedom."

He challenged the public not to "allow this evil act to divide us."

"Let us not overlook the evil forces in our midst — hatred, marginalization, indifference. But let us believe ... in our strength to stand together," he said.

The 43-year-old gunman had published pamphlets online before the shooting laced with conspiracy theories and racist vitriol.

Armin Kurtovic, whose son Hamza was killed, said he struggled every day with the question of how the crime had come about and why it had not been prevented.

"Since then, the world around us has stood still. Nothing is the way it used to be," he said.

He called for the crime to be investigated but said there was a lack of willingness to do so. "For a year now, we have been trying to find answers to our questions ourselves, as we are not being listened to by the authorities and are rebuffed time and again."

Other relatives of the victims sent video messages echoing his call, saying questions urgently needed to be answered and further efforts made to combat racism.

Church bells rang out in Hanau and surroundings cities and districts in the evening to mark the attack.

Former national football star Rudi Voeller opened the commemoration and lit candles as the victims' names were read out: Ferhat Unvar, Hamza Kurtovic, Said Nesar Hashemi, Mercedes Kierpacz, Sedat Gurbuz, Gokhan Gultekin, Kaloyan Velkov, Vili Viorel Paun and Fatih Saracoglu.

Speaking on the eve of the anniversary, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that no-one could argue that they didn't see the Hanau attack coming considering the statistics gathered by domestic intelligence in the years before.

He noted that more than 33,000 right-wing extremists live in Germany, 13,000 of whom are willing to use violence, and the trend is rising.

"Why aren't we all hearing alarm bells?" the foreign minister asked.

Maas spoke of "everyday racism in governmental and municipal offices, in shops, in schools, buses and trains" that must be stopped.

On Friday, demonstrations took place across the country, including in major cities such as Berlin, Hamburg and Munich.

In Hamburg, 2,000 people turned out to several rallies under the banner "Solidarity from Hamburg to Hanau," calling for an investigation into the events

In Hanau itself, a rally to mark the one-year anniversary was organized by an alliance of local youth groups under the banner "Do not forgive, do not forget. Together against racism."