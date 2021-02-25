World

US strikes Iran-backed militia in eastern Syria, military says

dpa

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden ordered an airstrike against infrastructure used by an Iranian-backed militant group in eastern Syria, the Pentagon says.

"These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel," the Pentagon said.

"Specifically, the strikes destroyed multiple facilities located at a border control point used by a number of Iranian-backed militant groups, including Kait’ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kait’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS)," the statment continues.

The Pentagon called the strike a "proportionate military response," adding that the U.S. consulted with coalition partners.

"The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq," the statement said.

