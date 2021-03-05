At least 21 dead in Islamist attack on Mogadishu restaurant

At least 21 people were killed and three dozen more injured when a suicide car bomber struck a popular restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, police said.

The powerful blast, which took place close to Mogadishu's main port, could be heard across the city.

Police officer Ali Hassan told dpa that all of the victims were civilians. In addition to the restaurant, several nearby buildings were damaged, with victims pulled from the rubble over the course of Friday evening, he said.

This is the second time the Luul-Yemeni restaurant, which is popular with city workers, government employees and security personnel, has been attacked.

The Islamist group al-Shabaab claimed the attack through its Andalus radio station.

Al-Shabaab frequently carries out attacks against soft targets like hotels and restaurants.

For years, the fundamentalists have been fighting for supremacy in the impoverished country in the Horn of Africa and they control large parts of the south and centre.

Earlier in the day suspected militants from the group attacked a prison in the port city of Bosaso, in the semi-autonomous province of Puntland, killing at least eight security personnel.

Several inmates then escaped, including suspected terrorists, police said.

Al-Shabaab also took credit for that attack, claiming the assailants freed nearly 400 prisoners.