5 civilians killed as rockets hit hospital in Syria’s Aleppo

At least five civilians were killed after a shelling by Syrian government forces hit a hospital in western Aleppo on Sunday, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said more than six rockets hit the hospital in the town of Atarib, in the western countryside of Aleppo.

The Britain-based watchdog added that 11 others were wounded in the attack.

It said a child and a member of the medical staff are among the dead, and the number of deaths is likely to increase as some of the wounded are in critical condition.

