Photos, video show catastrophic aftermath of Egypt train crash that killed dozens

Video from the Daily Sabah shows aftermath of a horrific train crash Friday in Egypt. Daily Sabah

At least 32 people died and 66 more were injured following a train crash Friday in Egypt, local officials say.

The crash happened near Sohag, about 230 miles south of Cairo and 36 ambulances were sent to the scene, Reuters reported.

“The trains collided while going at not very high speeds, which led to the destruction of two carriages and a third to overturn,” according to Reuters.

Someone activated the emergency brakes of the train, causing it to stop abruptly and be struck from behind, according to the Associated Press.

Pictures and video show the aftermath of the crash. First responders are seen helping rescue people from the trains.