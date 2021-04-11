Prince Harry returns to England for grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom on Sunday ahead of the funeral for his grandfather Prince Philip.

Philip, 99, died Friday.

Meghan Markle, Harry’s wife who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, was not medically cleared to travel with him, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Harry, Meghan and their son Archie moved to California in March 2020.

Last month, Markle told interviewer Oprah Winfrey that members of the British royal family had made racist comments toward her.

Phillip, who was hospitalized in Feb. 2021, will be buried after a funeral at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard and dressed with a wreath of flowers, is resting in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle, where it will remain until the day of the Funeral,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement last week.

King Henry VIII and one of his wives, Jane Seymour, and King George VI, Queen Elizabeth’s father and Phillip’s father-in-law, are buried at St. George’s Chapel. According to Cosmopolitan, Phillip maybe be buried there as well or at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Elizabeth and Philip were married for 74 years prior to his death.