Josephine Baker to enter France’s Pantheon

PARIS — U.S.-born French dancer Josephine Baker is to receive France's highest honor, decades after her death.

Her remains are to be transferred to the Pantheon in Paris on Nov. 30, where the nation's greats rest, the newspaper Le Parisien reported on Sunday, citing a decision by President Emmanuel Macron.

Baker becomes the first black woman to receive a place in the Parisian temple of fame. A petition to award her the honor was launched two years ago. About 38,000 people supported it.

The dancer and singer became known as the personification of the jazz style and for her wild way of dancing. She is considered one of the most important performers of the 20th century.

Baker was also a French national heroine. During World War II, she first worked for the Red Cross, then in the resistance. For this, she was awarded the Legion of Honour, the highest French order of merit, both military and civil.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Later, she also fought alongside Martin Luther King Jr. against racism in her native America. After her death in 1975, she was buried in Monaco.