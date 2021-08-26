Pentagon confirms explosion outside Kabul airport

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said there had been an explosion outside of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, hours after the U.S. and U.K. governments warned their citizens to avoid traveling to the airport in Kabul because of the risk of attacks.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport,” Kirby tweeted. “Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can.”

Asked earlier Thursday about the potential for terrorist acts, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cited Islamic State - Khorasan, an Afghan affiliate of the extremist group which has fought against the Taliban. “I can’t go into the details, clearly. But we have to be mindful of the security of our personnel, but also of the Afghan people who are trying to get out,” Johnson said.

The attack came as North Atlantic Treaty Organization-member nations began winding down evacuations. Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium announced they were no longer organizing flights from Kabul’s airport. With U.S. President Joe Biden sticking to his Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline, the window for airlifts is closing fast.

About 101,000 people have been evacuated by the U.S. and allies. Secretary of State Antony Blinken estimated Wednesday that about 1,500 Americans were still in Afghanistan, along with other foreigners.