2 (ish) ingredient dough trend leads to memorable English muffins

Two-ingredient dough struck me as suspect. How could a single recipe that calls for a pair of staples have conquered the entire internet? Isn't it just yogurt mashed into flour? How good could it be?
Let me testify: very good.
Presumably science can explain how Greek yogurt and self-rising flour yield bread with a chewy crust and tender interior. Presumably science can be sidestepped in favor of the obvious: It's a miracle.
One with semantic issues. Self-rising flour comprises all-purpose flour, salt and baking powder. Dough leavening with such a chemical agent produces quick bread, muffin or scone. In other words, two-ingredient bread is a four-ingredient biscuit. And a wonder.
True believers swear the dough can be shaped into pleasing pizza, pretzels and – stretching credulity – bagels. I find its tangy taste and craggy crumb perfect for English muffins – ones simple enough to bake before breakfast. See? Miraculous.
ENGLISH MUFFINS
Prep: 5 minutes
Bake: 22 minutes
Makes: 8
You can substitute 2 cups self-rising flour for the flour, baking powder and salt. I prefer this method.
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups plain fat-free Greek yogurt
1. Mash: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Scrape in yogurt. Using a soft spatula, mash until dough comes together, about 30 seconds.
2. Knead: Turn out onto a lightly floured work surface. Knead smooth, a few seconds.
3. Shape: Divide dough into 8 equal pieces. With lightly floured hands, roll each into a ball. Pat each into a puck about 3 1/2 inches in diameter and 1/2 inch thick.
4. Bake: Set pucks on a parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving a little room in between. Bake at 400 degrees, 10 minutes. Flip each muffin over, and bake until golden brown and hollow-sounding when thumped, another 10 to 12 minutes.
5. Munch: Let cool a bit. Using the tines of a fork, split a muffin. Prize open; slather each craggy face with butter and jam. Enjoy.
6. Store: Slip cooled leftover muffins into a plastic bag, seal and store in the fridge. Reheat at 350 degrees for 5 minutes, or toast lightly.
