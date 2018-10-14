Sideline Chatter: The winner was spotted with train schedule sticking out of pocket

Pre-race roadwork? Check.
Cross-training? Check.
Train-crossing? D'oh!
An estimated 25 percent of the field for last Sunday's Portlandathon in Portland, Ore., got delayed for up to 22 minutes when a Union Pacific freight train blocked the course on Naito Parkway at the Steel Bridge, which certainly put a kink in runners' plans to post a qualifying time for, say, the Boston Marathon.
The men's winner, Tomonori Sakamoto, was safely across the tracks before the train arrived. He won by 27 minutes.
Headlines
– At TheOnion.com: "Study: 83 percent of marathon spectators only attend for sick thrill of watching fellow man suffer."
– At SportsPickle.com: "Big deal. Brees will never break Alex Smith's record for check-downs."
Taking a cut out of crime
French competitive beard-grower Gal Vallerius, 36, was sentenced in Miami to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and money-laundering charges.
WADA figured something was amiss when he tested positive for Scotts Turf Builder.
Sports quiz
As Earl Thomas discovered, a bird in the hand is worth:
a) two in the bush
b) $13,369
High mileage
Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre have combined to throw for 215,881 yards – or 122.7 miles – in their NFL careers.
So when these guys say, "You go long," they're not kidding.
Makeup call
NFL player arrests have been trending down since hitting a high of 71 in 2004.
Don't worry: The league is compensating for that with increased roughing-the-passer flags.
Torched by an Angel
When does "three strikes and you're out" not apply?
Answer: When you're first-base umpire Angel Hernandez and you have three calls overturned via replay in the first four innings of an ALDS game.
Call 'em the Raiers
Who says you need a "D" to spell Raiders?
Oakland's defense is yielding 7.0 yards a play, the worst through five games since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.
Catfight
Detroit Tigers TV broadcasters Rod Allen and Mario Impemba – taken off the air after getting into a physical altercation Sept. 4 – will not be back next season.
In other words, fans' hopes for a rematch are now up to WWE.
Bad racket
Three tennis umpires in Thailand have been banned for life for match-fixing and gambling.
So in this case, there was love lost.
Talking the talk
– Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports, after Saints receiver Michael Thomas was flagged for taunting while celebrating Drew Brees' record-breaking pass: "Like giving a speeding ticket to someone driving 36 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone."
– Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on manager Buck Showalter paying the price for the Orioles' worst season ever: "Idle thought: Was Showalter fired? Or was he granted clemency?"
Penalty on the play
Steelers WR Antonio Brown is being sued for allegedly throwing items – including an ottoman – from the balcony of a 14th-floor apartment in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., last April.
Defense lawyers, though, say he's guilty of nothing more than intentional grounding.
Bambi turns thumper
The buck stops her? No way!
Christina Sanchez got up and finished the Jersey Shore Half Marathon despite getting leveled by a deer around the 10-mile mark.
Back in the black
Little Caesars Arena – the year-old home to Detroit's NBA Pistons and NHL Red Wings – is switching out its 18,600 red-bowl seats for black ones because the sight of empty red seats in TV crowd shots made declining attendance obvious.
In other words, they're losing their seats so ... they're losing their seats.
Scoring at home
"I watched my first ever UFC match Saturday night, and I have tons of questions," noted comedy writer Brad Dickson. "For starters, when the winner spits on his vanquished opponent and jumps out of the Octagon to attack the opponent's manager, how many points is that worth?"
Quote marks
– Minnesota basketball coach Richard Pitino, to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, on prized 6-10 freshman Daniel Oturu's recovery from shoulder surgery: "So far so good. It's early. It's like hitting drives on the range – it's not the same on the course."
– Rick Bozich of Louisville's WDR-TV, with about the only suspense surrounding top-ranked Alabama: "Will Tua Tagovailoa attempt a pass in the fourth quarter this season? Hasn't happened yet."
– Jim Barach of JokesByJim.blogspot.com, after Jim Furyk confirmed there was a "brief" altercation at the Ryder Cup between Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson: "It was brief because neither of them are boxers."
– Astros 3B Alex Bregman, to ESPN, miffed that the defending World Series champs played no prime-time games in the ALDS: "Does Floyd Mayweather fight the first fight of the night, or is he the main event? I mean, does Tiger Woods tee off at 8 a.m.?"
Comments