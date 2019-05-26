Filip Bondy: Goalie Alyssa Naeher brings a new personality to the American World Cup team

When the U.S. women's national team defends its World Cup title next month in France, one reboot will stand out above all others: The Americans are no longer flying Solo.

Barring injury, Alyssa Naeher will be the starting keeper during first-round matches in France against Thailand, Chile and nemesis Sweden. For better or worse, the Hope Solo Era is gone. The headlines and rhetoric diminish, while comparisons on the field surge.

"I can only control me, be the best version of myself, making sure I'm a good teammate," Naeher said Friday, during a media event in New York. "I try to get better each day. The biggest thing is learning and never stop learning. Every goalkeeper brings her own personality to the job."

Naeher speaks in measured tones. She will never be confused with Solo on this front, or any other. Although she was Solo's backup at the 2015 World Cup and 2016 Olympics, Naeher does not pretend the two women were ever close. She says politely she has "taken pieces of lessons" from all her coaches and teammates. There has been no contact with Solo since coach Jill Ellis anointed Naeher the starter.

Ellis speaks about how Naeher is good with her feet, with distribution and clearance. The ultimate question, however, is whether Naeher is good enough with her hands and with her judgements.

The greatest compliment for goalkeepers is that they make themselves big on and off their line. They stretch, contort, confront, and intimidate when attackers approach on a break, or when an opponent is set to take a penalty kick. They cut off angles, claim the stage.

Nobody ever made herself larger than Solo, on and off the pitch. She was forever the center of attention in all respects. Solo was a famous distraction between matches, fiercely outspoken and at times erratic in her behavior. Her perceived transgressions ranged from simply rebellious to wholly unacceptable.

She criticized her brilliant predecessor, Briana Scurry. She called the Swedes "cowards," for their stubborn, defensive tactics. She confronted the sexist labor practices of U.S. Soccer. She was hit with a domestic violence charge, later dropped. She borrowed a team van without asking permission. She ran for president of the federation, against the establishment.

There was always a great deal of drama. During matches, it was drama of a better sort. Solo was a transcendent star, a back-line organizer and a rock-steady presence. She was genuinely talented, uniquely physical. She was alpha-brave in crowded goal mouths.

Naeher, solid enough, does not appear to be that sort of phenomenon. She might be nimbler with her feet, yet she has not been aggressive off her line or quite as sure with her saves. To be fair, there must be a learning curve. Ellis did not exactly give Naeher opportunities or caps to gain experience during the Solo era. Now, the cold, hard numbers suggest that this change in goal could cost the U.S. team a tight victory, at some juncture of the upcoming tournament.

According to Opta Sports, Naeher's goals-against average is .64, while Solo's was around .41 in comparable matches. Solo's save percentage was .79, compared to Naeher's .71. Naeher outperforms Solo in one stat, involving transition: Her passing accuracy is 69 percent, compared to Solo's 65. This is an impressive number, considering the ongoing reorganization of the back line and midfield.

"We're working hard to play out of the back a lot more," Ellis said. "As far as leadership, we have a great corps of veterans on our roster. It falls on those players to show the leadership now, to make sure there's an arm around the shoulders."

In any case, it is clear that Naeher, 31, is the national team's keeper of the present, and the foreseeable future. When Ellis gave backup Adrianna French, 28, a shot in a match against England, the goalkeeper committed a massive mental error. She picked up a back-pass from a teammate, Mallory Pugh, causing an indirect kick in the box that led to a goal. Sadly, that was probably that for French.

During the championship run at the 2015 World Cup, Solo posted five shutouts and yielded just three goals in seven games. She is 37 now, past her prime, yet there is some question as to whether she still might be more effective than Ellis' current options.

Solo herself says she is happy in retirement, ready to move on. She will be in France as part of the BBC broadcast team, and is bound to stir some controversies. Solo has a lawsuit pending against the USSF that alleges gender discrimination under the Civil Rights Act and Equal Pay Act.

The U.S. will be returning 12 players, including eight starters, from its 2015 World Cup roster. Fifteen of 23 players are back from the 2016 Olympic team that fell to Sweden in the quarterfinals. There are a few newbies, and the formation has changed. Ellis wants the team to build attacks from the back, which was not Solo's strength. There are likely to be fewer goalkeeper punts, or long boots off the ground.

Solo's play at those last Olympics was not quite up to her own standards, and that suggested the U.S. could finally move on from the golden handcuffs and naughty behavior that she represented. Still, there is some question whether Solo, just six years older than Naeher, might still have been a better choice at the upcoming World Cup.

Too late. The overwhelming personality that is Solo is gone. Or is it?

"These last couple of weeks, she's been pretty bad-ass," defender Becky Sauerbrunn said, of Naeher. "I think she's a real goalkeeper."