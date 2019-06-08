Journalism at ESPN: Sports network seeks to be about more than wins, losses and debate

Paula Lavigne didn't have the resume of a typical ESPN hire.

For one thing, back in 2008, Lavigne had never worked in sports, making her a surprising fit for a network devoted to covering them. And as an investigative data reporter for the Dallas Morning News and Des Moines Register, she specialized not in breaking news or delivering strong-willed analysis but in filing records requests and probing legal documents.

But ESPN had been looking for someone like Lavigne, and at the urging of a trusted former editor now at the company, she accepted a job and began applying her investigative skills to the sports world.

"I had never reported on sports, I had never worked for a television network," she remembered recently. "But I thought, 'Why not?' "

For years, ESPN has faced criticism for its attitude toward journalism, with skeptics pointing to apparent conflicts of interest surrounding leagues the network both covers and partners with (with its withdrawal from a 2013 Frontline documentary about concussions providing the most obvious example), and the way it sometimes privileges hot-take opinion over thoughtful reporting. Just this spring, the company announced it would shutter its award-winning magazine, eliminating a key vehicle for its best work.

Still, the network continues to employ journalists like Lavigne, who has reported for ESPN.com and "Outside the Lines" on corruption in college athletics, sexual abuse across the sports landscape and a variety of other weighty topics. In mid-May, ESPN accepted a Peabody award for its coverage (much of which Lavigne worked on) of sexual assault in the Michigan State University athletic department, including the abuses of former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Some ESPN veterans call the "Spartan Silence" project the best journalism the network has ever done.

"People often use the term 'stick to sports' as a way to say, 'We don't want to deal with these messy issues, let's just talk about what happened in the game,' " Lavigne said. "That's just really ignoring all the people: the athletes, the fans, the patrons, everyone whose lives are affected by sports. They need someone to speak for them, and they need someone to provide some level of accountability and justice off the field as much as they need an official or a referee on the field."

ESPN's reporting successes, along with its perceived failures, beg a question that has followed the company throughout its history: What exactly is the role of serious journalism at the worldwide leader in sports?

Between many hours of live events and talk shows, ESPN tackles the wider sports world with a journalistic focus primarily through two TV programs: "Outside the Lines" on weekdays and "E:60" on Sunday mornings.

Recent "OTL" episodes have addressed not only the NBA draft lottery and Kawhi Leonard's game-winning shot against the 76ers but also the meager pay for professional women's hockey players and the impact of sports betting legalization. "E:60," an hour-long magazine-style show, has spent recent installments exploring the bus crash that killed members of a Saskatchewan junior hockey team and the peculiar life of famed halftime performer Red Panda.

"We're diving deeper into stories, we're telling character-driven stories, and we're going long," executive producer Andy Tennant said. "It differentiates us. No one else is devoting the resources and no one else is showing a commitment to this kind of work like ESPN currently does."

ESPN's most memorable works of journalism, either on television or online in written form, often carry either "OTL" or "E:60" branding. These pieces tend to be long, thorough and expensive. A 2017 "OTL" story by Steve Fainaru about the Syrian national soccer team draws particular reverence from employees up and down the company, who note the time and resources required to produce it.

Over 26 years at ESPN, reporter and TV host Jeremy Schaap has watched the network's investigative output expand from next-to-nothing, at a time when many other media outlets have been forced to contract.

"The resources dedicated to doing those kinds of stories has grown tremendously," Schaap said. "No one would have even thought about doing that kind of stuff when we started."

But even as ESPN cranks out the type of work that few sports-media outlets ever attempt, critics note how the company's commitment to journalism has sometimes seemed to waver, especially in contrast with its appetite for debate. Grantland, ESPN's popular sports and pop culture spin-off, folded in 2015. The Undefeated, a vertical focused on the intersection of race and sports, has seen key staffers leave for other publications, stoking concern about the site's future. Many employees laid off in a 2017 purge were reporters (though few did long-form or investigative work). Increasingly, lines blur between news and opinion as more employees across the company are asked to contribute both.

"Outside the Lines," for all its acclaim, has bounced between time slots for much of the past two decades, eventually landing at 1 p.m. Even longtime host Bob Ley (currently away on sabbatical) has commented that the award-winning show "wandered the desert of scheduling for years," before finding a mid-day home.

In the view of former ESPN ombudsman Robert Lipsyte, journalism has never been central to the network's mission. Lipsyte said ESPN exists primarily to broadcast games and tends to treat other endeavors as auxiliary.

"When ESPN does great journalism, it's like a dog standing up on its hind legs," said Lipsyte, a renowned journalist and author. "It's unexpected and it's really terrific, but that's not the way the dog walks."

In an interview earlier this month, ESPN senior vice president of original content Rob King responded one by one to many of these criticisms, saying that ESPN remains committed to The Undefeated; that the network's roster of reporters is as strong as ever; and that viewers know how to discern between fact and opinion, even when the same person is offering both.

As for the "OTL" time slot: "We've always believed that 'Outside the Lines' is the most powerful vehicle to deliver investigative and news enterprise content," King said. "So it's where it is for now and will be for a while, but we're constantly thinking about how we can make it bigger and more impactful."

Six years after ESPN pulled its name from a Frontline documentary about the NFL's response to its concussion crisis, questions linger about how the network's financial relationship ties to the league affects its journalism.

On the business side of ESPN, the NFL is a vital partner, worth the $1.9 billion in "Monday Night Football" rights fees the network pays each year. Upon taking over as ESPN president in 2018, Jimmy Pitaro spoke of soothing the network's relationship with the NFL ahead of coming negotiations on a new rights deal.

On the editorial side, the NFL has been a favorite target, whose foibles regarding concussions, domestic violence and protesting players ESPN has reported on extensively – sometimes to the league's displeasure.

"If you have those kinds of contracts with the leagues and you cover them, you're going to have those conflicts," said Liberty Media CEO Jim Brady, who served as ESPN's public editor from 2015-17 before that position was eliminated. "That's just a reality of life that you have to deal with. Hopefully they continue to monitor that DMZ carefully, but there's no solving that problem."

Inevitable as conflicts of interest may be, Brady said he thinks ESPN has managed them fairly well, as evidenced by the fact that its investigative reporters tend to stick around.

Lipsyte, however, is less generous. The ex-ombudsman argues that journalists can't be expected to investigate leagues "in an environment where it's so important that you don't diss the people you depend on."

"You really can't go back to (leagues) for rights and access if you are, in any ongoing way, writing hard investigative stuff about them," he said.

Few reporters in America have written as much about NFL shortcomings as Don Van Natta Jr., a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner who joined ESPN from the New York Times in 2012. Over the past five years, Van Natta has probed tension among league leadership, Commissioner Roger Goodell's handling of the Ray Rice domestic violence scandal, racist comments from owners and other subjects that haven't likely won him friends at NFL headquarters.

Before accepting a job at ESPN, Van Natta says, he asked multiple supervisors how the company's relationship with sports leagues might affect his reporting.

"To a person I was assured that I would be given free rein to go and dig deeply into scandals and to topics that might make some of the business partners uncomfortable," he said. "This assurance was given to me all the way up the line, including by (then-president) John Skipper."

Van Natta said he hasn't run into any trouble, even as Pitaro has emphasized the importance of ESPN's relationship with the NFL.

"I've heard those kinds of comments, but I'm continuing to do my thing," Van Natta said. "Nobody has told me to lay off or anything like that."

King acknowledged that reporting on leagues that ESPN also partners with is "pretty hard to do" but called the separation between the company's business and editorial interests "inviolate." Asked what would happen if an ESPN reporter discovered something that could deeply damage the NFL, more so even than past revelations about concussions, King promised that the story would run.

"If it meets every journalistic standard and we have done the rigor and we have spent the time communicating appropriately internally, then the story will (be published)," he said.

When ESPN announced on April 30 that it would discontinue its monthly magazine this fall, the decision looked like a potential blow to the company's journalism. The magazine had existed for more than two decades, published hundreds of memorable stories and won a National Magazine Award for "general excellence" as recently as 2017.

But ESPN executives say that from a reporting standpoint, almost nothing will change.

"It affects us emotionally," said Alison Overholt, who served as the magazine's editor-in-chief before transitioning to a new role overseeing all editorial content. "This is a thing that has been central to a lot of folks' identities here. It was a milestone product and a milestone storytelling vehicle for our company for the last 20 years.

"From a functional standpoint, it affects us (only) because we won't be printing our work and mailing it to people from now on."

The end of the magazine is expected to result in a single-digit number of layoffs, mostly affecting employees who physically print the issues. Editorial employees will be folded into the company's digital operation, an ESPN spokesperson said.

Founded in 1998, ESPN The Magazine rarely turned a profit but provided ESPN with glossy prestige and a platform for prominent writers from Wright Thompson to Bill Simmons to Mina Kimes. Stories that appeared in the magazine won coveted awards, while features that began on its pages (such as "NEXT," "World Fame 100" and "The Body Issue") became staples of the sports calendar.

Overholt said ESPN will maintain those franchises, with content spread across digital, television and social media platforms. Most of the deeply reported features and investigations that previously ran in the magazine will continue to exist online, she said, with a comparable level of design and photography.

In an attempt to simulate the magazine experience for a digital audience, Overholt said, ESPN will produce a monthly "cover story," complete with a written piece, an accompanying video feature, a social-media roll-out and even a "cover" design resembling what would appear on the front of a magazine.

In some ways, Overholt said, the end of the physical magazine will free ESPN to publish pieces when they're ready and to experiment with storytelling formats that wouldn't work in a traditional magazine.

"Let's start with the idea and then let's say, 'What does that idea need to be?' " Overholt said. "And then we'll decide the format based on what that idea needs to be."

The magazine's demise is the latest sign that at ESPN, as across media, digital concerns have come to rule all else.

"I've always loved the magazine and loved being in print as an old print guy," said Van Natta, whose work appeared frequently in ESPN The Magazine. "It's something that I'm going to personally miss and that I know some readers will miss, too.

"But there's no doubt," he said, "that nearly all the traction, all the readers, all the feedback for all of our work all comes from when our stories land online."

When Lavigne heard that ESPN would be honored with a Peabody for its work reporting on sexual assault at Michigan State, her first thought went to the survivors who had shared stories of abuse, sometimes at risk of public scorn. Her second reaction was pride at what she and her colleagues had accomplished.

"I just felt this was real validation to our reporting," she said. "The depth of our reporting and the voices that we had in our story and all the work that had gone into telling these stories and then into showing the bigger picture."

Over the course of several years, Lavigne, fellow reporters Dan Murphy and John Barr, and countless others at ESPN helped expose not only Larry Nassar's pattern of assault as a doctor with USA Gymnastics and Michigan State but also the university's mishandling of allegations against various athletes, including men's basketball and football players.

While the most visible moment of the "Spartan Silence" project came last July at the ESPYS, when ESPN invited more than 140 of Nassar's survivors to accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award together on stage, the most important work was done quietly. As the story played out, ESPN reporters continued to push, eventually shifting focus from gymnastics to higher profile sports despite fierce resistance from fans (not to mention from ESPN's own college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who criticized the reporting on Twitter before quickly apologizing).

"That's what was so powerful about all of this: the commitment of the really deep-dive reporting," Overholt said. "It is un-glamorous work to do documents research and Freedom of Information requests and legal battles and just surfacing information."

Lavigne said the reporting process, which included extensive legal fights over access to documents, demonstrated ESPN's commitment to journalism, even at high cost.

"It wasn't cheap to go toe-to-toe with the university all the way up to the Michigan Supreme Court," Lavigne said. "We didn't even know what we were going to get. But they invested the time and the resources in doing that."

Schaap, like others at ESPN, mentions the Michigan State reporting as one of the company's most impressive ever journalistic accomplishments. Asked about other memorable stories he and his colleagues have produced in his time, he cites Fainaru's story on soccer in Syria, plus reporting on fandom in Jerusalem, "corrective rape" in South Africa and human rights abuses in Qatar.

That work, he said, is a core part of ESPN's mission, one he hopes the network won't ever forget.

"If you don't cover the societal issues, if you don't cover the public-issues, whatever they may be, whatever way they might affect our partnerships," Schaap said, "then you're obviously just not doing your job."