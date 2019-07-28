Myracehorse website allows average people to own a piece of action

If not for Myracehorse.com, Robin Hoffos wouldn't have taken off on a 31-hour round trip odyssey from his home in Ramona to Indiana.

He wouldn't have boarded a plane early in the morning of July 17 at Lindbergh Field, flown to Indianapolis and paid a ride-share driver to haul him 36 miles to Shelbyville.

There, in the middle of miles of farmland, is Indiana Grand Racing & Casino, which has a track that hosts quarter horse and thoroughbred racing for seven months of the year.

Hoffos made the journey to see one horse in one race – 3-year-old, Kentucky-bred Street Band in the Grade III Indiana Oaks. He'd purchased a small stake in the filly online from Myracehorse.com and wanted to see her perform in person.

Before the race, Hoffos went to the tiny paddock and chatted up Street Band's jockey, Sophie Doyle, and then he settled in at the rail as the sun went down and the lights came on for the 9 p.m. feature.

Quite the animated storyteller, Hoffos takes it from there: "She freakin' wins the race! The horse wins, and it's like hitting the lottery! I was the first guy in the winner's circle, and here comes this wave of people. It was pandemonium."

It is that experience that more casual horse racing fans are having since the Claremont-based Myracehorse.com (MRH) started up a year ago. For less than $100, people can become a horse owner and enjoy some of the excitement and perks that were heretofore reserved for those with thousands of dollars to invest in racing.

At Del Mar last year, MRH was involved in a couple of winning strikes – by the Doug O'Neill-trained Takeo Squared (who was later retired due to injury) and Peter Miller's Sauce On Side. After those victories, it was a raucous winner's circle, with a couple dozen people clamoring to be a part of the winners' photo.

"It's hard to find a fast horse, and when you do there's nothing like it," said MRH founder and CEO Michael Behrens.

On this day, more micro-owners will get their shot with a couple of 2-year-olds in two races at Del Mar – the first race with Tizamagician, trained by Richard Mandella, and the fourth race with Moonless Sky, conditioned by Eddie Truman.

The jubilant winner's circle scenes are what Behrens envisioned when he started the company. Behrens, 43, of Rancho Cucamonga, was chief of marketing for a couple of very successful internet companies, and after getting considerable financial returns, he decided he wanted to something very entrepreneurial.

He's been a casual race fan through the years – he enjoys the game enough that his wife bought him a birthday trip to the Kentucky Derby – and he saw a large gap between those who could be involved in ownership and regular people sweating over their exacta bets at the window.

Behren's has a name for this kind of investment: "experiential."

"It's about the accessibility," Behrens said. "The majority of fans are not able to spend $10,000 on a horse or two, and those who can one of the issues is that it's not very profitable. You tend to lose money, and the only way to kind of have a shot is through diversification."

Behrens said the program took a couple of years to develop because he had to satisfy SEC regulations. The solution was to issue Regulation A securities, which allowed the company to seek unaccredited investors.

About 3,000 people have registered on the MRH website, Behrens said, and approximately 1,000 have purchased shares in 32 horses.

MRH works like this: Potential buyers can go to the website and look at all of the horses that have shares for sale. As of Friday night, there were seven available. Their prices per share – which is one-10th of 1% – ranged from $95 to $320.

The $320 offering was for a Phil D'Amato-trained 2-year-old Carpe Vinum. There is a lengthy description of the horse, which was purchased for $200,000 at 2019 Ocala, Fla., spring sale.

MRH owns 60% ($120,000) of the horse, and investors quickly learn about the other costs that go into ownership.

In an effort, Behrens said, to be transparent, the expenditures are clearly broken down. In the case of Carpe Vinum, the $320 share includes the horse's value ($200), acquisition costs such as insurance, vet checks, transportation ($29), prepaid expenses ($43) and the fee MRH earns from the transaction ($48).

Any time the horse cashes a check in a race, the earnings, after expenses, are deposited into an owner's account. Because they own an equity share, investors will also earn money should a horse be sold, and that's where the big money could be.

For most of the patrons of the program, the payoffs will be relatively small and the risk to earn anything is high. Behren's used an example of a horse winning $100,000 in a race and the micro-owner netting about $80.

"People need to go into this with their eyes wide open," Behrens said.

Hoffos, 64, was no stranger to race horse ownership. He has his own small syndicate, Rockin Robin Racing, and he's been involved with several others of late, including Little Red Feather and Agave Racing.

He would be at Del Mar whether MRH existed or not, but it's already added to his excitement about racing. He didn't go to Indiana to see the cornfields.

"There's definitely a spot for this," he said. "It's going to be great for me. I'm a believer."