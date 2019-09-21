Seaplanes and jungles: Ollie Goulston’s journey from San Diego basketball coach to global scout

A few weeks ago, a text arrived from Ollie Goulston: "About to get on my first seaplane."

He was on the Caribbean island of Antigua, headed for neighboring Barbuda. Population: 1,638.

It was part of a seven-country tour. A business trip. The former San Diego Hoover High basketball coach now lives in Medellin, Colombia, running an international scouting service that focuses on Latin American and the Caribbean. He's uncovered players in steamy jungle outposts, in hardscrabble metropolises, on windswept islands. He found a 7-footer in the Dominican Republic, and another in Ecuador.

The day after he sent a video of the seaplane flying over pristine white beaches and azure seas, a text arrived with a video of an eighth grader dunking on a covered outdoor court in Antigua: "After all that craziness, here is the 6-4 (class of 2023) I found. Got a real chance!"

A few weeks later, he sent another video, this time of a basket set up in the street of a Dominican barrio with storefronts as a sidelines and a hand-painted 3-point line. "Found two good ones!!!" he said.

In fewer than two years, Goulston has already identified 23 players who spent last season with U.S. high school or college teams. Eight more just arrived for the fall semester, and a few others are awaiting visas. They're from Puerto Rico and eight countries: Antigua, Argentina, the Bahamas, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, Panama.

Forty Division I programs subscribe to his scouting service, called FDM Report, that produces quarterly evaluations as well as individual event reports. He recently added five NBA teams, eager to get information on younger prospects with the league expected to allow high school players to enter the draft in the coming years.

"The difference between me and a lot of other scouts," Goulston says, "is they'll just go to the big (international) events. I'll go anywhere to see a kid. People are afraid to go to a lot of these places, especially in Latin America. There's the reputation of danger.

"And other than Argentina and Brazil, the basketball infrastructure and good, quality coaching is not there. They miss kids all the time. There's the reputation that there are no players from there. People just don't believe there are players. One thing I've learned is, there are players everywhere."

His Spanish nickname on rutted courts across the region: Fantasma Blanca. The White Ghost.

"Because," Goulston says, "I appear out of nowhere."

On a certain level, it makes no sense. On another, perfect sense.

Goulston went 255-82 in 10 seasons at Hoover, winning four CIF San Diego Section titles and sending several players to Div. I programs. He left in 2013 for Balboa City, a San Diego prep school poised to have one of the nation's best teams with future No. 1 NBA draft pick Deandre Ayton enrolled.

But things went sideways after two years, and Goulston quit to drive for Uber.

"Best decision I ever made," he says, "because it allowed me to take my time to figure out what I wanted to do. The money was good, the hours were flexible. I could formulate a business plan."

Goulston played baseball at Dartmouth in the early '90s, interning over the summers in the New York Yankees' scouting department. After college, he was hired by the Padres as an assistant director of scouting and player personnel, only to be laid off during the 1994 strike.

Not wanting to leave San Diego, he switched sports and started a youth basketball club. That led to the head coaching job at Hoover in 2003.

Something else happened. A guy he met at a fitness club lived in Tijuana and kept telling him how much cheaper it was than San Diego. So he moved to Mexico, learned Spanish and commuted across the border.

"Ollie has always been someone who thinks outside the box, a forward thinker, and this is another one of his ideas," says Jaydee Luster, who played for Goulston at Hoover and now is an assistant coach at Pacific. "I just supported him and told him: 'Take a leap of faith and go do it.'

"When he makes his mind up to do something, he usually can do it. If there was anybody in the country who could pick up and move to Colombia and make this thing work, I knew it would be him."

In October 2016, a year after he quit coaching, Goulston moved to Medellin.

"Everyone liked my vision but no one wanted to invest right away," he says of his business plan. "They wanted to see me do it. In a sense, I kind of bet on myself a little bit. My last couple bosses were bad, and I didn't want to work for anybody else. I just had to figure out a way to monetize it, how to make a living."

The part that made sense: He coached basketball, he spoke Spanish, and he was trained in baseball's old-school methods of talent evaluation where you rely on a network – people, not broadband – for tips and then drive across prairies to see some corn-fed lefty throw fastballs.

What also made sense: Latin America and the Caribbean, in his opinion, were hugely under-scouted, producing international players who might not be as skilled as Europeans but compensate with athleticism and toughness. There are players everywhere.

Goulston picked Medellin for its central location with airline access north and south. He travels about 10 to 15 days per month, sometimes to regional tournaments but often to remote locations after hearing about a prospect through his growing network.

He met a coach at a 17-and-under tournament in Colombia who told him about a 6-8 forward with guard skills in Quibdo, a sweltering city in the jungles of Choco state that is among the hottest, wettest places on Earth (it rains an average of 309 days per year). It was a refuge for freed black slaves and, unlike the rest of soccer-crazed Colombia, adopted basketball as its favorite sport.

"The gym is called the 'Caldera,' the oven, because it's hotter than heck," says Goulston, who took a prop plane over the mountains to get there. "There's no Uber, no hot water at the hotel. But they love basketball, and I may have found the best player I've ever found."

The player: Jaret Teheran Valencia, whose father, Alvaro, is 7-1 and was a second-round pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1991 before playing professionally in Europe and Latin America into his mid-40s. Jaret just turned 16 and recently was granted a U.S. visa after being denied three times.

Pacific landed Jonathan Salazar, a physical 6-6 wing from Panama who was the first player Goulston unearthed. Luster compares him to Jordan Caroline, the undersized Nevada forward who was Mountain West player of the year and signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the Dominican Republic, Goulston works with FDM Athletics, a foundation that helps place players at U.S. schools. The first time he went, FDM got a call about a 7-footer who had been working in a factory since he was 13 and had never played basketball.

Valencia and several other players have ended up at Veritas Prep, a growing basketball power in Santa Fe Springs between Anaheim and Los Angeles. Goulston met the coach, George Zedan, from his days at Hoover. Goulston hosted a weeklong camp for international players there this summer.

"He has his feet in the trenches and goes to some places that are kind of rough and finds these young kids who are looking for opportunities in the States," Zedan says. "He's down in the Dominican Republic looking for players, in Haiti, in Antigua. He found a player that I talked to on the phone. There's like 75,000 people on his entire island, and I told him that in Los Angeles we have 4 or 5 million people. You could hear his jaw drop on the other end of the line. There's definitely culture shock for some of these guys when they get here."

Sometimes, like in Santo Domingo, Goulston shows up at a steamy gym with 100-plus hopeful kids and rates none of them, then walks back to his hotel at night, unbeknownst to him, through the city's most dangerous neighborhood.

Sometimes, like in Puerto Rico, he makes a harrowing drive up a mountain to see a 6-8 prospect and notices a lump on his chest. He advises him to get it checked out, and the kid is diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, a rare but career-ending affliction of the abnormally long-limbed.

And sometimes the Fantasma Blanca goes to a green speck in the blue Caribbean and finds a 6-4 guard with a real chance.

"He's certainly been around long enough to recognize talent," says Ray Johnson, the longtime coach at El Camino High who is close friends with Goulston. "But it's pretty crazy. You still have to go to all these places that a lot of people wouldn't want to go to. You've got no connections, no relationships or anything.

"You've got to get out there and basically be like an explorer."